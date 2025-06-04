Indian student dies in Cần Thơ motorbike crash

CẦN THƠ — A young Indian man died and another was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after their motorbike crashed into a residential wall in Ninh Kiều District, Cần Thơ City.

The incident occurred at around 6am on Wednesday as the two men were riding a 150cc motorbike around Búng Xáng Lake in An Khánh Ward.

According to initial reports, the bike was travelling at high speed when it suddenly mounted the pavement and crashed into the wall of a local house along a curve. The impact brought down a section of the wall nearly two metres high and over four metres in length.

The driver was thrown nearly five metres and died at the scene. His passenger was flung into the house’s yard and sustained serious injuries, being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. The motorbike was destroyed in the impact.

At the time of the crash, the road surface was reportedly still wet from earlier rain.

Local authorities confirmed that both victims are Indian nationals currently enrolled at a university in Cần Thơ City.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. — VNS