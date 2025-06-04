YouTuber with 2 million followers arrested for misrepresenting political leaders

HCM CITY — The owner of the YouTube channel “Người Đưa Tin" (translated as The Herald/Messenger), which has garnered 2 million followers, along with two associates, have been arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation about political leaders ahead of Party Congresses.

HCM City police on Wednesday arrested Lê Văn Cần, 59, along with Nguyễn Đức Minh, 24, and Nguyễn Hoàng Tân, 27, for allegedly abusing democratic freedoms in violation of Article 331 of the Penal Code.

They face charges related to over 6,700 videos that misrepresented political actions, generating illicit earnings of over VNĐ10 billion (US$385,000).

Authorities have been monitoring the “Người Đưa Tin” channel, which gained nearly 2 million followers and over 1 billion views since its launch in March 2024.

The Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department found that the content produced by Cần and his team distorted political narratives and contributed to social unrest.

Cần is the main figure, with his two two associates assisting in editing and design, according to the police.

Their activities threaten public order, especially as the country approaches Party Congresses, where negative portrayals of political leaders are particularly sensitive and can lead to severe consequences, including arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, with police planning to enhance measures against such violations.

Recent arrests have sparked concerns over freedom of expression and the responsibilities of content creators in representing public figures.

Despite improvements in freedom of speech, the country remains sensitive about political information. — VNS