Prime Minister calls for extra efforts to tackle counterfeit goods

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has just issued another official dispatch requesting continued efforts to intensify the peak crackdown campaign to combat and repel smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods and infringements on intellectual property rights.

The latest directive stresses that there will be no forbidden zones and no exceptions in the drive to combat counterfeits and fraudulent activities.

The document states that, recently, ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant forces have made significant efforts in implementing Directive No 13/CT-TTg dated May 17, Official Dispatches No 65/CD-TTg dated May 15, and No 72/CD-TTg dated May 24, issued by the Prime Minister, on stepping up the campaign to fight fraud.

As a result, numerous violations involving the production and trading of counterfeit milk, medicine, food, and dietary supplements, along with the stamping out of trade in counterfeiting well-known brands, have been detected and handled, garnering appreciation from the public.

However, inspections and practical assessments revealed that in some localities, the dissemination and implementation of the campaign remain slow, lacking thorough understanding and close monitoring of the situation.

Smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations continue to be complicated and challenging in certain areas, while coordination among ministries, sectors, and localities is, at times and in certain places, still insufficient and ineffective.

The Government leader asked Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, who is head of the National Steering Committee for fighting smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeits (Steering Committee 389) and head of a Special Task Force formed to tackle the issue, along with its members, to continue to focus on directing all departments and authorities to review and implement ever stronger and more drastic measures during the peak month of the crackdown, which started May 15.

It is necessary to promptly detect and handle violators and at the same time, strictly discipline officials, public servants, and officers who show signs of moral degradation, corruption, or collusion with lawbreakers, in line with the principles of “handling one case to warn an entire region or sector” and “no forbidden zones, no exceptions.”

Press and media agencies were asked to increase coverage on the dangers of counterfeits, to highlight exemplary individuals and effective practices from ministries, sectors, and localities, while also criticising and condemning negative behaviours and irresponsible acts that lead to serious consequences.

These efforts aim to enhance and strengthen the effectiveness of the nationwide movement against smuggling, trade fraud, and intellectual property violations, the dispatch notes. — VNS