Merger of Hưng Yên, Thái Bình is catalyst for stronger, more competitive province: President

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường has hailed the planned merger of Hưng Yên and Thái Bình provinces as more than mere administrative restructuring, describing it as a strategic move that could create a stronger locality capable of competing effectively across the Red River Delta and nationwide.

At a working session with the Party Committees of Hưng Yên and Thái Bình provinces in Hà Nội on Thursday, the State leader commended the close coordination between the two localities in translating the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo into action without compromising existing political goals.

He praised their administrative unit reorganisation efforts, personnel arrangements, and document preparation for the upcoming Party Congress of the new province, noting the high level of unanimity within the local Party organisations, officials, Party members, and people.

Both provinces have properly performed socio-economic development tasks while strengthening the Party building and rectification as well as maintaining defence–security and social order, creating a broad consensus within the political system and among people from all walks of life.

Looking ahead, President Cường urged the two provincial Party Committees to continue rigorously adhering to the Party Central Committee’s directions, ensuring a lean, efficient, and effective administrative apparatus that serves the people. He stressed that personnel arrangements must maintain transparency, placing the right personnel in appropriate positions to ensure they are capable of completing assigned tasks and to create internal unity and consensus.

The apparatus reorganisation must assure smooth operation of organisations and agencies and avoid disruptions to the activities of the Party, administrations, citizens, and businesses, he noted.

Regarding the preparation for the upcoming Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress, he called on the Standing Boards of the two provincial Party Committees to work closely to improve documentation quality, including integrating the Party Central Committee’s new orientations in the draft political report, the Party building work, the socio-economic development strategy for 2021-30, as well as the socio-economic roadmap for 2026-30.

The leader particularly stressed that the documents must showcase the new province’s development aspirations.

Besides, he underscored the need to put in place effective measures for managing public assets and preventing wastefulness, loss, and negative phenomena during the apparatus restructuring.

President Cường expressed his confidence that with high political determination and the spirit of reforming, thinking big, acting bold, and daring to take responsibility, the new locality will become a shining development beacon of the country.

Local officials reported that Hưng Yên and Thái Bình have already completed their restructuring plans, which have been submitted to the National Assembly and its Standing Committee for consideration and approval during the ongoing ninth session.

Accordingly, the commune-level administrative units of Hưng Yên are expected to fall by nearly 72 per cent and Thái Bình 73.2 per cent. Both provinces have agreed to efficiently utilise existing offices and equipment, and minimise workplace relocations and operational disruptions during the merger process and the transition to a two-tier local administration model. — VNA/VNS