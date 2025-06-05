Nearly 2,000 weapons and armory handed over by locals destroyed in Central Highlands province

KON TUM — Police of Kon Tum Province on Thursday (June 5) carried out the destruction of nearly 2,000 weapons and pieces of equipment used make firearms which had been voluntarily handed in by the local residents.

In a campaign from 2023 to 2024, following a violent terrorist attacks on commune-level authorities' headquarters in another Central Highlands province Đắk Lắk in 2023, officers in Kon Tum held a weapon amnesty, collecting a total of 1,055 firearms, including 1,004 homemade guns, one sporting gun, 30 air guns, and 16 supporting weapons, 230 components used to manufacture weapons, more than 12,400 bullets, 29 tools, 14kg of lead and iron bullets and 634 rudimentary weapons.

The destruction method for guns, weapon components and rudimentary weapons involved safety checks followed by cutting them into small pieces of 5-7cm, while homemade guns made from pipes were cut up and burned with petrol at the landfill.

Ammunition was soaked in salt and stored in sealed sacks. All waste material was buried in pits after destruction.

Afterwards, authorities inspected the site to ensure that all weapons had been rendered completely inoperative and unusable.

The head of the Administrative Management Police Division on Social Order, Lieutenant Colonel Võ Quang Huy, said that in recent years, relevant units and functional forces under the provincial police have proactively advised and regularly co-ordinated with relevant agencies to mobilise residents to hand in, prevent and combat crimes and violations related to weapons and explosives.

To raise public awareness of the dangers of making, storing, and using homemade weapons and explosives, Kon Tum authorities have intensified outreach in villages and hamlets. Officers have been assigned to support ethnic households with communication and education.

The Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools is gradually being integrated into everyday life, contributing to maintaining security and order in the locality.

Moreover, village and community leaders, along with respected individuals were asked to encourage their families and people to follow Party guidelines and State policies and laws, especially not to manufacture, possess or use illegal weapons and explosives. — VNS