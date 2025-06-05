Politics & Law
Society

Man beat his lover's three-year-old child to death

June 05, 2025 - 16:45
A 25-year-old man was detained on Thursday by the Bình Thuận Province police for murder.
The house where the abuse happened in Phan Thiết City. — Photo plo.vn

BÌNH THUẬN — A 25-year-old man was detained on Thursday by Bình Thuận Province's Investigation Police accused of murder.

The decision to arrest Đỗ Đức Bình, who lives in Phan Thiết City, was approved by the provincial People's Procuracy.

Initial investigation showed that on May 27, the Mũi Né Ward Police in Phan Thiết City received a report from Ngô Thị Loan, 35, that her three-year-old daughter showed signs of being abused.

Loan said that on the same morning, she tried to wake her child but found her unconscious, so she took her to the Bình Thuận General Hospital for emergency treatment.

There, the hospital recorded many serious injuries on the baby's body.The girl was transferred to the Children's Hospital No.1 in HCM City for treatment.

Loan, a divorcee, had been cohabiting with Bình and her baby at the time.

At the police station, Bình admitted that on that day, he was sleeping when the girl cried a lot, so he got angry and hit the baby repeatedly.

After returning home from work, Loan discovered that her child was lying still and in a coma, so she immediately took her to the emergency room for treatment. However, due to severe brain trauma, the girl died at noon on May 28.

The police are conducting further investigations. — VNS

