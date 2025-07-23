Typhoon Wipha hits hard

Typhoon Wipha swept through northern and north-central Việt Nam yesterday, causing severe flooding in Nghệ An and Thanh Hóa provinces. The storm damaged 161 homes in Nghệ An, affected 251 in Thanh Hóa and destroyed over 19,000 hectares of rice fields.
Typhoon Wipha has caused catastrophic flooding and landslides across northern and north-central Việt Nam, with Nghệ An Province suffering the heaviest toll as homes were destroyed, villages cut off and thousands evacuated.
The sixth edition of the Tuổi Trẻ Start-up Awards 2025 was officially launched on July 22, highlighting the transformative role of artificial intelligence in entrepreneurship and reaffirming a commitment to nurturing innovation among Việt Nam’s next generation of business leaders.
