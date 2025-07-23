Politics & Law
Typhoon Wipha hits hard

July 23, 2025 - 20:08
Typhoon Wipha swept through northern and north-central Việt Nam yesterday, causing severe flooding in Nghệ An and Thanh Hóa provinces. The storm damaged 161 homes in Nghệ An, affected 251 in Thanh Hóa and destroyed over 19,000 hectares of rice fields.

Tuổi Trẻ Start-up Awards 2025 spotlight AI-driven innovation

The sixth edition of the Tuổi Trẻ Start-up Awards 2025 was officially launched on July 22, highlighting the transformative role of artificial intelligence in entrepreneurship and reaffirming a commitment to nurturing innovation among Việt Nam’s next generation of business leaders.

