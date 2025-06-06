Institutions to train 3,900 personnel for nuclear power plants

HÀ NỘI — Eleven universities and colleges have been tasked with training the workforce to serve the development of nuclear power in Việt Nam by 2035.

This is part of the scheme 'Training and developing human resources to serve the development of nuclear power by 2035', recently approved by the Government and signed by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long.

Under Decision No. 1012/QĐ-TTg, a human resource target has been set for the Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power plants (in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận) by 2030, with a total of 3,900 personnel holding university (engineer and bachelor's) and college-level qualifications, including 670 people trained abroad.

Specifically, Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear power plant will require 1,920 personnel, including 1,020 at university level, 900 at college level and 320 newly trained abroad, while Ninh Thuận 2 will need 1,980 personnel, including 1,050 at university level, 930 at college level, and 350 with university and postgraduate degrees trained abroad.

In addition, there will be training and knowledge updates for managers of the two nuclear power plants, short-term training and internships in specialised skills in the management and operation of nuclear power plants for about 700 officials, public employees, civil servants and experts currently working either at ministries or in nuclear power at training and research institutions.

Knowledge updates will also be provided for lecturers, researchers and technicians currently teaching in universities, research institutes, and colleges offering nuclear power-related programmes, with those expected to involve about 450 people.

Furthermore, 120 lecturers in nuclear power including 80 master and 40 doctoral degree holders will be trained to supplement teaching staff at the designated training institutions.

Between 2031 and 2035, training and professional development will continue based on the actual needs of the nuclear power plants.

The training of human resources will prioritise graduates from related fields who commit to working at the two nuclear power plants for a long term.

Students in their first and second years at domestic universities will also be selected and sent abroad for training, with a commitment to return to work at the nuclear power plants.

The Ministry of Education and Training was asked to co-ordinate with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries to draft a decree specifying preferential policies for lecturers, students, trainees and management personnel involved in nuclear power training to replace Decree No. 124/2013/NĐ-CP by the fourth quarter ofthis year.

The ministry will also issue standards for university-level curricula in nuclear power fields, develop plans for training programmes, allocate university and postgraduate enrolment quotas, and select students for international university and postgraduate studies under relevant schemes and intergovernmental scholarships in nuclear power fields.

Annual plans will also be issued for organising training programmes and allocating university and postgraduate enrolment quotas.

Previously, Việt Nam restarted the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, with two plants located in Phước Hải and Vĩnh Hải communes. The first plant is expected to begin operation (power generation) by 2030, no later than the end of 2031, to support socio-economic development.

The 11 institutions for Human Resource Training for Nuclear Power Development by 2035 are Hà Nội University of Science and Technology; University of Science – Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội; University of Science – Việt Nam National University, HCM City; Electric Power University; Đà Lạt University; Việt Nam Atomic Energy Institute – Ministry of Science and Technology; University of Science and Technology – Đà Nẵng University; University of Technology – Việt Nam National University, HCM City; Hà Nội University of Civil Engineering; HCM City Electric Power College – Việt Nam Electricity (EVN); and Việt Nam Petroleum College – Việt Nam National Energy and Petroleum Corporation. — VNS