Forum focuses on healthcare innovation in the new era

HÀ NỘI – Health experts, policymakers and international experts discussed the role of innovation and digital transformation in developing a sustainable healthcare system in Việt Nam at a forum on June 6 in Hà Nội.

The Healthcare Innovation Forum 2025 (HIF 2025) was jointly organised by Pharma Group in collaboration with FPT Corporation.

The forum serves as a multi-stakeholder dialogue platform among policymakers, regulatory authorities, domestic and international experts, pharmaceutical and technology enterprises, and healthcare institutions to identify the most effective solutions for public healthcare, meeting the demands of Việt Nam’s growth in the new era.

HIF 2025 focuses on discussing breakthrough solutions to advance the development of science, technology and innovation in priority areas of the healthcare sector, enhancing the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerating digital transformation in public healthcare.

Chairman of Pharma Group Darrell Oh said: “Pharma Group, as the voice of the innovative pharmaceutical industry, is fully committed to supporting Việt Nam’s journey toward realising its 2045 vision. But we cannot do it alone. Only through collective efforts can we transform ambitious policies into tangible outcomes, improving public health in a lasting way. Investing in healthcare is, ultimately, investing in Việt Nam’s most valuable asset – its people.”

Trương Gia Bình, head of the Private Sector Development Committee and chairman of the board at FPT Corporation, commented: “Việt Nam has chosen to enter a new era of advancement. To realise this vision, the healthcare sector must achieve breakthroughs in three areas: regulation, innovation and public–private collaboration.

"We must shift from restrictive thinking to viewing regulation as a driver of national competitiveness, ensuring faster access to new medicines, like in the US or Japan. Việt Nam can become a hub for AI-powered clinical trials and drug development, leveraging its strong tech talent with one million IT workers, aiming for half to be AI-proficient."

"Public–private partnerships must connect hospitals, pharmaceutical firms and healthcare professionals through shared data platforms," Bình added. "Just as Việt Nam rose to global prominence in software, it can now aim to lead in innovative pharmaceuticals — one of the world’s most advanced industries.”

Investing in health is investing in the future

Việt Nam is facing the challenge of an increasingly ageing population coupled with a high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, accounting for 77 per cent of cases. The burden of disease and disparities in healthcare access across regions not only diminish quality of life but also place significant strain on the healthcare system and national budget.

Consequently, the urgent priority for Việt Nam is to establish a modern, efficient, equitable and sustainable healthcare-pharmaceutical ecosystem.

As Việt Nam stands at a historic threshold, implementing the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW alongside national objectives and aiming to become a developed, high-income nation by 2045, the healthcare sector has emerged as a vital pillar in enhancing quality of life, ensuring social welfare and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Experts said that this is a golden moment, as innovation and digital transformation are recognised as core driving forces, placing people at the centre and public health as a foundation for national development. HIF 2025 has an urgent mission: to leverage institutional frameworks as a competitive strength, remove bottlenecks and drive breakthroughs in promoting innovative solutions to realise the nation’s vision in the new era.

Two strategic pillars

Through HIF 2025, stakeholders held in-depth discussions on strategic pillars, institutional frameworks, infrastructure and the workforce that shape the future of Việt Nam’s healthcare system.

Two breakthrough topics were emphasised: research and development as a driver of innovation in health care and creating an equitable and sustainable healthcare system. Both themes align closely with Việt Nam’s national policy directions, especially Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which promotes innovation and digital transformation.

AI was highlighted as a pivotal tool and critical enabler, deeply integrated with policy objectives to accelerate the deployment of advanced healthcare solutions and fast-track Việt Nam’s journey toward its 2045 vision.

According to data, 80 per cent of pharmaceutical and life sciences experts are currently using AI for drug discovery, while 95 per cent of pharmaceutical companies are investing in AI capabilities. AI technology is enabling pharmaceutical companies to reduce the drug discovery process from five to six years to just one year.

AI applications have the potential to generate annual value ranging from US$350 billion to $410 billion for pharmaceutical companies by 2025. The use of AI in clinical trials could result in cost savings of up to 70 per cent per trial and reduce implementation time by 80 per cent. — VNS