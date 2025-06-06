Bắc Giang equips trade union workers with AI skills

BẮC GIANG — The Bắc Giang Provincial Federation of Labour has coordinated with MobiFone Bắc Giang to organise a training course called “Application of artificial intelligence (AI) in trade union activities” for full-time trade union officials in the province.

The conference aims to raise awareness and provide new knowledge and skills in applying technology, especially AI, to trade union work in the context of a rapid and widespread digital transformation.

Deputy Chairman of the Bắc Giang Provincial Federation of Labour Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said that in recent years, trade unions at all levels in the province had promoted the application of technology, digital transformation and social networks in trade union work.

A lot of official information for workers is therefore updated promptly.

At present, there is huge potential for applying the digital transformation and AI to the work of trade union members.

This is an inevitable trend to modernise trade union activities, meeting the innovation requirements of the fourth industrial revolution.

Equipping workers with new knowledge and skills to apply AI and other technology to trade union work will help improve workplace efficiency and quickly meet workers’ needs. It will also help trade union organisations manage information accurately and effectively.

Hùng said that union officials need to constantly learn, innovate their thinking and use technology to improve the quality and efficiency of their work, especially applying AI to better represent workers and protect their rights in the digital age.

At the conference, Deputy Director of MobiFone Bắc Giang Lê Đức Thịnh introduced an overview of AI and development trends as well as practical applications in trade union activities such as organisational management, communication and supporting union members and workers along with data digitisation.

Union officials also had the opportunity to practice using some popular and easy AI tools, such as chatbots, to support union member data analysis software and tools to build communication content on digital platforms.

Through the training programme, union officials gained more basic knowledge and practical application tools to better serve their task of representing workers in the new era. — VNS