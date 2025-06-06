Scientific symposia: advancing pneumococcal prevention for at-risk adults

HCM CITY — More than 1,000 healthcare professionals from Việt Nam and abroad shared international experiences and updates about the burden of pneumococcal disease in adults over 50 years of age and in adults with non-communicable chronic conditions at recent scientific symposia.

The Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine in collaboration with Pfizer Vietnam organised a series of scientific symposia titled “The role of higher-valency pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in adults – Legacy and the journey ahead,” on June 3 and 5 in HCM City and Hà Nội, respectively.

The events served as a scientific forum to introduce a public health tool for prevention - a new and multi-pneumococcal serotype vaccine based on a foundation of conjugate technology - to healthcare professionals in respiratory medicine, preventive care, and epidemiology.

Darrell Oh, General Director of Pfizer Vietnam, said the company committed to supporting Việt Nam’s healthcare landscape by introducing the latest scientific advancements, providing professional training for healthcare workers, and expanding access for vulnerable communities.

“This symposia series is a testament to the close collaboration between professional bodies, medical experts, and industry partners in building a sustainable, proactive, and practical disease prevention strategy for the community.”

In Việt Nam, infection by the pneumococcus (Streptococcus pneumoniae) is a leading cause of community-acquired pneumonia. Pneumonia is the most common infectious disease and a top cause of mortality nationwide.

Beyond pneumonia, pneumococcal infections also contribute to life-threatening invasive infections like meningitis and bacteremia, which can carry a fatality rate of up to 40 per cent, as well as prevalent conditions like otitis media.

According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older age is an important risk factor for pneumococcal disease.

Consequently, adults aged 50 and older are six times more likely to be hospitalised with pneumococcal pneumonia compared to healthy younger individuals.

In addition, adults of all ages with underlyingly non-communicable conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease face a three to eight times higher risk of complications from pneumococcal infection, which can be severe, as compared to healthy peers in the same age group.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cao Hữu Nghĩa, Head of Department of Biomedical Sciences at the Pasteur Institute in HCM City, said pneumococcus is an unpredictable danger, with over 100 known serotypes, and an estimated 5 to 90 per cent of healthy individuals carrying the bacteria in their nasopharynx.

“Once infected, pneumococcal diseases often progress rapidly, posing life-threatening risks, and placing a significant financial burden not only on patients but also on the healthcare system.”

Pneumococcus is estimated to cause approximately 14.5 million severe cases and around 826,000 deaths globally each year.

In Việt Nam, the population is ageing rapidly, and non-communicable chronic conditions are increasingly affecting younger age groups, thereby expanding the population at-risk for pneumococcal diseases.

Experts warn that pneumococcal disease remains a major public health challenge and emphasise the urgent need for broader preventive solutions.

The need to prioritise pneumococcal prevention in high-risk populations

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) included Streptococcus pneumoniae in the list of Bacterial Priority Pathogens for targeted prevention among high-risk populations, in order to protect global health and alleviate pressure on healthcare systems. To date, the Ministry of Health has authorised the use of five pneumococcal vaccines in Việt Nam, differing in formulation, serotype coverage, and clinical development/post-introduction experience.

Among them, four are conjugated vaccines, a technology known for inducing immunological memory and reducing pneumococcal carriage in the nasopharynx, thereby supporting long-term protection and contributing to herd immunity.

Prof. Dr. Phan Trọng Lân, President of the Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine, said the country is facing a rapidly ageing population, with many elderly individuals suffering multiple health conditions.

“Therefore, preventing pneumococcal infections through vaccination is extremely necessary to reduce the burden of community-acquired pneumonia, which is one of the leading causes of death from infectious diseases, especially in people with pre-existing conditions.”

Preventive measures are also continuously updated, incorporating medical advancements and disease control experiences from many countries around the world, particularly the use of broad-spectrum vaccines with a proven safety and efficacy record, coupled with increasing vaccination coverage.

“This plays a crucial role in preventing complications and deaths from pneumococcal disease, thereby contributing to the care, protection, and improvement of public health."

Experts at the symposia also stressed that to advance pneumococcal disease prevention strategies and to ensure broader implementation among the high-risk populations, close collaboration is essential among health authorities, medical experts, and leading innovators in biomedical technology. — VNS