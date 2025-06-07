Mekong Delta hospitals accelerate healthcare digitalisation

HCM CITY — The Department of Health in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long on Thursday launched an electronic medical record system with an aim to accelerate healthcare digitalisation and build smart healthcare.

The launch of an electronic medical record system is part of the long-term strategy for digital transformation in the healthcare sector in an attempt to provide locals lifelong electronic health records and develop a high-quality health system, said Lữ Quang Ngời, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

Electronic medical records will be an important foundation in managing patients’ health information accurately and confidentially, Ngời said.

Medical staff can quickly access patients' medical history, medications and other health information, he said.

He requested that the department focus on efforts to train human resources, standardise usage procedures and strengthen coordination with other departments in connecting data to ensure smooth operation.

The department will also strengthen the application of information technology in health management, while updating the population information system and electronic health records, he added.

The province has established a steering committee to step up the implementation of electronic medical records at public medical facilities.

To date, around 93 per cent of public medical facilities in the province have adopted electronic medical records.

It strives to complete electronic medical records at Vĩnh Long General Hospital by the end of this month to fulfill the target that all public medical examination and treatment facilities deploy electronic medical records according to regulations.

In addition, the Department of Finance and the Department of Science and Technology continue to coordinate to ensure funding for implementing electronic medical records and the digital transformation tasks of the health sector.

The provincial Social IÍnurance Office supports medical facilities in health insurance payment for electronic medical records in accordance with regulations. —VNS