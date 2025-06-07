Press award on Buddhism confirms Vietnamese Buddhism accompanies the nation

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has won one first prize and two encouragement prizes at the inaugural National Press Award on Buddhism 2024, recognising outstanding journalism in Buddhist themes.

The award ceremony took place on Friday afternoon in Hà Nội, celebrating contributions that highlight the cultural, spiritual, and humanitarian aspects of Buddhism.

Cao Thị Thuỳ Giang, from the Vietnam+ e-newspaper under VNA, secured first prize for her work, Buddhism Accompanies the Community to Create Miracles of Life.

Meanwhile, Lê Phan Quế Ánh and Nguyễn Quyết Thắng, from Vnews under VNA, received an encouragement prize for their piece, Foreigners Doing Volunteer Work in Pagodas.

Additionally, Vũ Minh Đức, a VNA photographer, won an encouragement prize for his photo essay, Ngoạ Vân Pagoda: A Special National Historical Relic, the Origin of Trúc Lâm Zen Sect.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Most Venerable Thích Gia Quang, Deputy President of the Executive Council and Head of the Information and Communications Department of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee, emphasised the profound significance of the event. He noted that it followed the great success of the Vesak 2025 Festival and coincided with the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025).

The award reflects Vietnamese Buddhism’s spirit of engagement, harmony, and development in the modern era, recognising journalistic contributions that highlight the role of Buddhism in contemporary society.

Launched on June 18, 2024, the National Press Award on Buddhism attracted 534 submissions across various categories, including: 288 print and e-newspaper articles, 228 radio and television productions, and 18 photo sets

A total of 39 awards were presented, honouring 95 authors and groups of authors, including 17 individual recipients and 19 collaborative groups.

Second national award

Also on Friday afternoon, the second National Press Award on Buddhism 2025 was kicked off.

Most Venerable Thích Gia Quang said that the award was organised to honour, recognise and encourage journalists to continue to strive, overcome difficulties and produce quality journalistic works, bring positive values ​​to society, contribute to spread Buddhist lifestyle.

The press will be a bridge connecting Buddhism and life, applying the Buddha's teachings in all areas of social life.

The award has great significance in affirming that "Vietnamese Buddhism always accompanies the nation". Vietnamese Buddhism has been and will forever be closely associated with the people in the cause of building, defending and developing the country.

The award focuses on reflecting truthfully and deeply Buddhist life, Buddhist activities, the values ​and role ​of Buddhism in building social ethics, protecting the environment, educating people and caring for community life.

The press works should introduce positive models in studying Buddhism and building a mindful lifestyle.

They should also promote a healthy and peaceful Buddhism lifestyle, promoting the Fatherland protection and construction together with a healthy religious life, and strengthening national solidarity.

Topics may include stories about the lives and work of monks, nuns, and Buddhists, lessons from Buddhist scriptures, or charitable and community support activities organised by monks, nuns and Buddhists.

Entries must be published from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

Each author or group of authors can submit up to five works.

Deadline for receiving works is from June 6, 2025 to January 5, 2026.

The entries should be sent to Quán Sứ Pagoda at No 73 Quán Sứ Street in Hà Nội, or email giaibaochiphatgiao2025@gmail.com.

More information is available at https://giaibaochipg.tapchinghiencuuphathoc.vn.

The second National Press Award on Buddhism 2025 is scheduled to be held in June next year. — VNS