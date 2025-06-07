Politics & Law
Two workers killed in scaffold collapse at tourist site

June 07, 2025 - 16:29
A construction accident at a major tourism project in southern Việt Nam left two workers dead after scaffolding collapsed from 8m, authorities confirmed.
Entrance gate to Sơn Tiên Tourist Area. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI — Two construction workers were killed after an 8-meter-high scaffold collapsed at a tourist site in southern Việt Nam earlier this week, as local authorities investigate the cause of the accident.

The incident occurred around 7am on June 5 at a construction site within the Sơn Tiên Tourist Area in Biên Hòa City, Đồng Nai Province.

The workers were building a dome structure more than 15m high when the scaffolding suddenly gave way. The two men, identified as N.V.H., 50, and B.V.M., 63, were critically injured and rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries.

The construction project where the accident occurred has not yet been formally identified, as the investor has not submitted a building permit or related legal documents.

Authorities in Đồng Nai are now investigating the cause of the collapse and the responsibility of the parties involved.

The Sơn Tiên Tourist Area is developed by Sơn Tiên Ecotourism City JSC. Spanning 380ha, the project includes 200ha for tourism facilities and the remainder for an ecological urban zone.

It officially began operations in 2022 with an initial investment of approximately VNĐ15 trillion (US$590 million). — VNS

