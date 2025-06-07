Việt Nam welcomes over 9.2 million international visitors in first five months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s tourism sector is continuing to thrive, welcoming over 9.2 million international visitors in the first five months of 2025, up 21.3 per cent from the same period last year, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism.

May 2025 marked a significant milestone, with a record 1.53 million foreign arrivals – the highest May figure in the past decade.

While still down by about 7 per cent compared to April as the traditional peak season for international tourism lasts between October and March, the new record signals Việt Nam’s growing appeal as a year-round destination.

Air travel remained the dominant mode of entry, accounting for 85.2 per cent of international arrivals, followed by road (12.9 per cent). The low proportion of cruise passengers – at 1.9 per cent – highlights untapped potential in maritime tourism.

In terms of market, China retained its position as Việt Nam’s largest source market with 2.36 million visitors (25.7 per cent), buoyed by restored flight routes and border reopening.

South Korea followed with over 1.9 million (20.7 per cent). Other top markets included Taiwan (China), the United States, Japan, Cambodia, India, Australia, Malaysia, and notably Russia – which entered the top 10 with a 121.1 per cent surge, making it the leading European source market. The boost from Russia is attributed to favourable visa policies and targeted promotion campaigns.

Strong growth recorded from Japan (+18.3 per cent) and China (+47.2 per cent) underscored the success of Việt Nam’s efforts to revive flights and ease entry procedures.

Unilateral visa exemptions have also fuelled growth from European markets, including the UK (up by 19.5 per cent), France (up by 19.8 per cent), Germany (16.1 per cent), Italy (24.7 per cent), Spain (10.3 per cent), Denmark (10.9 per cent), Sweden (15.1 per cent), and Norway (14.3 per cent).

Domestically, May saw 14 million local travellers, including 9 million overnight guests. For the five-month period, domestic tourism reached 61.5 million.

Tourism revenue from January to May is estimated at VNĐ38.4 trillion (US$1.47 billion), a 24.7 per cent increase year-on-year. Cities and provinces showing robust gains include HCM City (increasing by 30.4 per cent), Đồng Nai (29.1 per cent), Lào Cai (24.4 per cent), and Hà Nội (22.0 per cent), and Đà Nẵng (19.9 per cent).

In addition to strong arrival numbers, Việt Nam has also secured a spot among the top five most-searched Asian destinations for summer 2025 on Agoda, based on accommodation searches in April for holidays in July–August. It follows Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Agoda Việt Nam representatives credit the country’s growing appeal to its diverse natural landscapes, vibrant cultural heritage, and increased direct flight connectivity with Europe.

France, the UK, Germany, Russia, and Norway led search volumes among European travellers. Russia and Norway notably displaced the Netherlands and Spain from the top 5, thanks to direct flights and Việt Nam’s visa exemptions.

Emerging European markets also showed promising growth, including Hungary (+320 per cent), Turkey (+288 per cent), and Poland (+153 per cent).

Key destinations attracting international visitors include Đà Nẵng, HCM City, and Hà Nội, offering a mix of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and bustling urban life. Officials cite streamlined visa procedures, dynamic promotional campaigns, and tourism-linked events as contributing factors.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam’s tourism authority plans promotional roadshows in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Germany later this June, aiming to expand its European visitor base and meet its 2025 target of welcoming 22–23 million international travellers. — VNS