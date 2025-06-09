Heavy rain triggers deadly floods and damage in northern region

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rain over the past two days has left one person dead, another missing, and caused widespread damage across the northern provinces of Lai Châu, Hà Giang, and Lào Cai.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, from Saturday to 5pm on Sunday, torrential downpours battered the region, with flash floods sweeping away one man in Lào Cai Province.

In Hà Giang Province, one person was killed during the storm in a remote area of Mèo Vạc District.

Initial reports show 138 houses flooded in Lai Châu, over 110ha of crops damaged in Lai Châu and Lào Cai, and over 56ha of fish ponds affected. Around 700 livestock and poultry died.

Landslides displaced some 17,400cu.m of soil and rock onto roads in Lai Châu Province.

With more heavy rain and severe weather expected, the department has urged provinces and cities in the northern region, along with Thanh Hóa, the south central, central Highlands, and southern localities, to brace for localised downpours, thunderstorms, hail, lightning, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, central provinces are being advised to prepare for ongoing heatwaves, and coastal areas are on alert for storms, waterspouts, and strong winds at sea.

Local authorities have been asked to maintain strict 24/7 monitoring and provide regular updates to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Ministry. — VNS