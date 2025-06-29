Việt Nam-Italy ties poised for strong growth

HÀ NỘI — Building on a solid foundation of traditional friendship, economic complementarity, and strong political commitment from both sides, Việt Nam-Italy relations are expected to further develop more strongly, practically and comprehensively in the coming time, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Dương Hải Hưng.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Rome ahead of Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân’s visit to Italy from June 29 to July 1, the ambassador said that the bilateral relationship is well-positioned to reach a higher level of strategic partnersip in the near future.

Hưng emphasised the deep historical ties between the two nations. Italy was one of the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam in 1973. Notably, President Hồ Chí Minh once stayed in Italy during his quest for national salvation in 1928, and today, 21 streets across Italy bear his name, which underscores the enduring friendship between the two nations.

In 2013, Việt Nam and Italy established a strategic partnership, marking a turning point in bilateral relations. A significant milestone was the state visit by the State President of Việt Nam to Italy in July 2023 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. The joint statement released during the visit reaffirmed both countries' commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership and further deepening cooperation in a practical and dynamic manner.

The Việt Nam-Italy relationship has achieved notable progress in various areas. Political trust has reached a high level, with frequent exchanges of high-level delegations and efforts to increase strategic cohesion.

Economic relations have expanded significantly. In 2024, two-way trade reached US$6.9 billion, driven by the positive impact of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Defence-security ties, locality-to-locality cooperation, and people-to-people exchange have all seen progress.

According to the Vietnamese Ambassador, Việt Nam and Italy share immense potential for cooperation in both traditional and emerging areas. Building on their strong strategic framework, the two countries can continue to deepen collaboration in traditional sectors such as trade, defence, education, and science; and new areas such as green transition, circular economy, renewable energy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, aviation, and space technology.

The two countries also share common views on major international issues. Both support multilateralism, a rules-based international order, and cooperation for peace, stability, and sustainable development. These shared values provide a solid basis for effective coordination in multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP), as well as ASEAN–EU mechanisms. Việt Nam stands ready to act as a bridge between Italy and ASEAN.

To elevate bilateral relations to new heights, the ambassador proposed five strategic directions, including strengthening exchanges at all levels, especially high level; identifying key and prioritised contents to boost economic, trade, and investment ties; enhancing defence and security cooperation; boosting cultural, educational and tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges; and developing local-level partnerships. — VNS