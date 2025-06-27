Vietnamese PM’s presence in WEF event forms foundation to expand ties with major economies

BEIJING — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presence at the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin creates an important foundation for expanding the country’s relations with global economies, according to a researcher on Việt Nam.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing, Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese Language Department at the China Central Television (CCTV), affirmed that the attendance of the Vietnamese delegation headed by PM Chính carries importance significance.

That PM Chính has attended the meeting for three consecutive years not only reflects the importance the Vietnamese head of government places on the Summer Davos held in China, but also demonstrates the WEF’s recognition of Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, Wei assessed.

This is an important opportunity for the world to witness Việt Nam’s development achievements, in the context that the country is preparing for the 14th National Party Congress, which will mark the beginning of a new era of national development, he said, noting that the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s participation in the Summer Davos serves as a key opportunity to appear on the global stage and demonstrate the country's determination and concrete measures to pursue rapid and sustainable economic growth.

Accompanying PM Chính to participate in the meeting helps Vietnamese enterprises keep pace with global developments and contribute Vietnamese intelligence and innovation to the stable growth of the global economy, as this year’s event attracted over 1,700 delegates from more than 90 countries and regions, creating numerous opportunities through a vast market and expanded cross-border cooperation.

Regarding the Việt Nam-China relations, the researcher suggested the two countries deepen the alignment of their development strategies and implement the cooperation plan between the two governments on linking China’s Belt and Road Initiative with the “Two Corridors, One Belt” framework, and create more platforms for economic and technology cooperation.

Accordingly, China and Việt Nam should accelerate cooperation on three standard-gauge railway projects in northern Việt Nam and advance the development of smart border gates.

In addition, the two sides can strengthen cooperation in industrial and supply chains, enhance market and industrial connectivity, and jointly cultivate and expand new drivers of economic growth, he said, proposing the expansion of collaboration in emerging fields such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and green development, with the aim of bringing greater benefits to the people of both countries.

The expert assessed that PM Chính’s participation in the Summer Davos event in Tianjin holds great significance in further advancing the development of China–Việt Nam relations in line with the important common perceptions reached by the General Secretaries of the two Parties. At the same time, it will bring bigger benefits to both countries and their peoples, while making a greater contribution to peace, stability and development in Asia and the world, added Wei.— VNS