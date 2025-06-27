PM’s active role at WEF Tianjin makes Chinese headlines

BEIJING — Chinese media has given prominent coverage to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s participation in the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin and his working visit to China.

On its official website, China Media Group (CMG) wrote that the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the “Summer Davos Forum”, once again welcomed a special guest, Vietnamese PM Phạm Minh Chính, who has now attended the forum for three consecutive years.

The Chinese media referred to the Vietnamese leader as a “regular guest” of the Summer Davos. Amid global economic challenges, this year’s forum, themed “Entrepreneurship for a New Era”, provided both intellectual momentum for global development and an important open platform for economies, including Việt Nam, to explore new growth drivers, address challenges, and achieve durable development.

The Beijing Daily’s online platform noted that this marks the third consecutive year PM Chính has attended the Summer Davos Forum in China, further underscoring his status as a familiar and welcomed figure. It highlighted the increasingly close cooperation and exchange between China and Việt Nam, drawing further attention to his continued participation.

In an article published by Beijing Evening News, the Vietnamese leader was quoted as emphasising that mutual loyalty and sense of responsibility have fostered close ties between the two countries. His attendance once again affirmed the increasingly close-knit cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

The Tianjin municipal government’s portal also covered PM Chính’s attendance at the Việt Nam–China Business Forum, citing his remarks on bilateral relations and his call for deeper economic and trade partnerships. The PM stressed Việt Nam’s commitment to creating a fair and open business environment for Chinese enterprises under its reform and opening-up policies, while promoting the building of a community with a shared future between the two nations.

China News Service (Chinanews.com) ran an article highlighting PM Chính’s appeal for greater unity and cooperation among Asian countries in the face of mounting challenges. He emphasised that Asia should work together to build a new era of prosperity and sustainability.

The article noted the PM’s identification of risks and challenges facing Asia, including rising protectionism, growth slowdown, climate change, and resource shortages, as well as big opportunities generated by Asia’s outstanding advantages in market scale, geopolitical position, and economic growth potential.

According to China News Service, PM Chính asserted that Asia possesses strong political, economic, cultural, and social foundations, along with accumulated resilience and valuable experience to navigate difficulties and risks. He also stressed Asia’s active integration with other regions around the world, contributing to global peace, stability, and prosperity. He urged Asian nations to unite, cooperate, and act jointly for shared development, mutual benefits, and mutual success.

This writing also highlighted the leader’s proposal to establish an “Asian Innovation Network” to pool resources from research institutes, universities, and businesses, including those from China, and to create an “Asian Innovation Portal” to provide practical support for SMEs and startups.

Earlier, outlets such as Xinhua and Global Times reported on PM Chính’s talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the forum’s sidelines. Premier Li noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China–Việt Nam diplomatic relations. Since General Secretary and President Xi Jinping’s successful visit to Việt Nam in April, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries has continued to grow.

The host leader reaffirmed China’s commitment to implementing the outcomes of Xi’s visit and turning the shared blueprint for bilateral relations into a concrete roadmap for modernisation of both countries, and into a vivid “real-life picture” of a shared future that further benefits the two peoples.

Premier Li welcomed Việt Nam’s participation as a BRICS partner country and pledged to cooperate in upholding free trade and the multilateral trading system, promoting a fair and inclusive multipolar world order, and enhancing economic globalisation, thus contributing to global peace and development. — VNA/VNS