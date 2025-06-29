Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party chief calls for faster, better service in two-level local administration implementation

June 29, 2025 - 20:48
Local authorities of Xuân Hoà ward and Tân Vĩnh Lộc commune in HCM City must ensure political security, social order and safety, and stability; avoid passivity or being caught off guard in any situation; promptly detect and address emerging problems early and from afar.

 

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm (centre) visits the Public Administrative Service Centre in Tân Vĩnh Lộc commune, HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm stressed the need for the people to be served faster and better while inspecting the implementation of the two-tier local administration model in Xuân Hoà ward and Tân Vĩnh Lộc commune in HCM City on Sunday.

Xuân Hoà ward was established through the merger of Võ Thị Sáu ward and part of Residential Area 3 of Ward 4 in District 3, while Tân Vĩnh Lộc was formed after the merger of Vĩnh Lộc B commune, part of Phạm Văn Hai commune, and part of Tân Tạo ward in Bình Tân district.

In these two localities, General Secretary Lâm visited their Public Administrative Service Centres where he inspected the arrangement of facilities, equipment, and personnel, as well as the dissemination of administrative procedure guidelines to local residents, in preparation for the official operation of the new administrative structure starting July 1, 2025.

This reform, he said, aims for rapid and sustainable national development, better care for people's livelihoods, and the building of a streamlined, effective, and efficient government apparatus.

The transition involves shifting from passive management to smart governance, thus proactively serving the people, fostering development, and possessing the capacity to effectively implement the Party’s policies, for the well-being and happiness of the people, he noted.

The Party chief requested local authorities to urgently and seriously stabilise the organisation of the new administrative apparatus, avoid any disruptions, uphold the spirit of solidarity, and take the goal of serving citizens as the key criterion for evaluating the performance of every official, civil servant, and public employee.

Emphasising the critical importance of Party building, the General Secretary required the Party organisation, authorities and people of Xuân Hoà ward to clearly define the development direction, aiming to build the ward into a model area of modern, effective, and efficient urban governance.

Local authorities of Xuân Hoà and Tân Vĩnh Lộc must ensure political security, social order and safety, and stability; avoid passivity or being caught off guard in any situation; promptly detect and address emerging problems early and from afar.

The General Secretary also emphasised the importance of creating breakthroughs in administrative reform and digital transformation, and accelerating data integration to ensure that citizens can access public services quickly, transparently, and conveniently.

Amidst challenges and difficulties facing the restructuring process, the entire political system must make a concerted effort to overcome all difficulties and challenges in order to successfully fulfill the assigned tasks for the development of the city and the country, Lâm stressed.

On the same day, the Party leader paid tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Linh on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (July 1, 1915-2025). — VNS

Politics & Law

PM calls for a push in patriotic, emulation campaigns

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation for the 2021–2026 tenure, chaired the council’s 12th session in Hà Nội on June 28 to review its performance in the first half of 2025 and set priorities for the remaining months.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam bolsters friendship, cooperation with RoK

President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến on June 27 expressed readiness to work closely with Korean partners to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), making it more substantive, effective, and mutually beneficial for the people of both countries.
Politics & Law

Official expelled from Party over labour export violations

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on June 27 decided to expel Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Bá Hoàn, who is also member of the Standing Board of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Party Committee, from the Party following serious violations related to the country’s labour export programme.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese embassy hosts ASEAN Committee meeting in Greece

The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece, serving as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Athens (ACAT), convened the 36th ACAT meeting in the Greek capital, bringing together ambassadors and working groups from ASEAN member states in Greece, including Việt Nam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

