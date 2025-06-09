Politics & Law
English for seniors

June 09, 2025 - 17:34
These senior citizens are proof beyond proof that it’s never too late to learn a new language. A special English class for the elderly is being held in Hà Nội. Let’s join the pupils to see how they learn.

