English for seniors

These senior citizens are proof beyond proof that it’s never too late to learn a new language. A special English class for the elderly is being held in Hà Nội. Let’s join the pupils to see how they learn.
The 21 grand challenges span a broad spectrum of critical domains, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), biotechnology, next-generation telecommunications (5G and 6G), semiconductors, blockchain, big data, space technology and other cross-disciplinary areas.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on the Vietnamese community in Estonia to remain united, preserve their cultural heritage, and contribute to Việt Nam–Estonia ties during a meeting with embassy staff and overseas Vietnamese.
Speakers called for stronger collaboration between governments, producers, researchers and consumers to implement science-based solutions that protect public health, build resilient food systems, and enhance Việt Nam’s access to domestic and international markets.