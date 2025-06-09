Venezuela sets aside 100,000ha of agricultural land for Vietnamese investors

HÀ NỘI – Venezuela fully supports and stands ready to accompany Vietnamese enterprises to invest in the country’s agricultural sector, Venezuela’s Vice President and Chairman of the Venezuela–Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee Jorge Marquez said while receiving a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment who are in Venezuela for a working visit and attendance at the first AgroAlba 2025 Expo.

The Vice President said Venezuela has prepared 100,000ha of agricultural land for Vietnamese investors, and emphasised that as Chairman of the Venezuela-Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee, he will directly monitor and support the implementation of cooperation initiatives.

Venezuela’s Minister of Industry and National Production Alex Saab spoke highly of Việt Nam's level, experience and capacity in agricultural science and technology, saying that this is an important foundation for building effective cooperation models suitable for Venezuela's practical conditions.

According to the minister, of the total of more than 30 million ha of cultivated land in Venezuela, only about 4 million ha is used for agricultural production. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan Government has planned 3.3 million ha for crop cultivation and 13.7 million ha for livestock farming within the framework of agricultural cooperation projects under the Alliance of American States (ALBA), in which Việt Nam is a priority partner.

During their stay in Venezuela from June 5-9, the delegation led by Professor, Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, Director of the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VAAS), had meetings with Minister of Agriculture and Land Julio León, Minister of Industry and National Production Alex Saab, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tatiana Pugh.

They travelled to Guárico state, one of the localities producing many key agricultural products of Venezuela, to seek cooperation opportunities.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Governor of Guárico state Donald Donaire said that although he had only taken office since June 6, he was directly instructed by the Venezuelan Government to welcome the Vietnamese delegation and create the most favourable conditions for the delegation to learn about the locality.

He said he believes that with the successful cooperation results in the 2016-2018 period between Guárico state and Vietnamese partners, this return will open a new chapter with many prospects in agricultural relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to accompany and share experiences with Venezuela in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said that with the attention and commitment of the leaders of the two countries, the close coordination of functional agencies and the active participation of the business community, cooperation in the agricultural sector will soon become one of the strategic pillars in the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Venezuela. VNS