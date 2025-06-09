Đà Nẵng police saves Russian man from jumping into river

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng City Police have successfully rescued a Russian male tourist who attempted to jump into the Hàn River, reportedly due to emotional distress caused by personal relationship issues.

On Sunday afternoon, the Đà Nẵng Police Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue confirmed that the tourist had been handed over to diplomatic authorities for continued support and care.

At around 1am on the same day, Đà Nẵng Police Command Centre received reports of a foreign man showing signs of attempting suicide by jumping into the Hàn River.

Emergency response units, including a specialised vehicle and seven officers from the Fire and Rescue Police – who were already stationed for fireworks security in Hải Châu District – were immediately dispatched to the scene.

At the eastern pavement of Bạch Đằng Street, by the Hàn River, the man was found standing on the railings and holding onto a lamp post.

Some officers positioned by the riverbank to prevent a jump, while others approached from the pavement, engaging in negotiation and safety procedures. After 30 minutes, the combined forces were able to bring the man to safety.

The individual has been identified as M.V., a 24-year-old Russian national staying at a local hotel during his visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng. According to preliminary statements, the tourist was suffering from psychological distress related to personal relationship issues.

Đà Nẵng Police are working with diplomatic representatives to provide mental health support and ensure his well-being. — VNS