Mekong Delta International Marathon returns

Marathon

HẬU GIANG — Around 10,000 runners will take to the streets of Vị Thanh City for the sixth Vietcombank Mekong Delta International Marathon.

Held on July 5-6, in Hậu Giang Province, runners will take part in four distance categories of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km.

There are also two shorter routes of 1.2km and 2.4km for children from 9-11 years old and 12-15 years old, respectively.

This year's race is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). Runners can use their certification to apply for six World Marathon Majors in 2026.

A total prize pot for individual and team categories is over VNĐ400 million (US$15,400).

In addition, the organising committee will awarded VNĐ50 million to one male and one female runner who can set a new record in the 42km distance.

According to organisers, the tournament is back with changes and renovation compared to previous racers with a view to help marathoners secure their new personal records.

In addition to elite performances, event is expected to inspire larger community to practise sports in general and athletics in particular.

At the same time, Hậu Giang Province leaders want to spread the local culture, people and nature to domestic or international friends, contributing to promoting local tourism and raising people's awareness of climate change in the region.

While the main race is on July 6, the expo day will be held one day earlier when people will take part in a range of activities such as a OCOP trade fair; exhibitions of Hậu Giang's economic and social achievements and artefacts typical images of culture, sports and tourism; corner of local typical cuisine; and spaces for book display and calligraphy; booths for travel agencies; and traditional cake cooking contest.

People are also encouraged to take part in a tree planting activities and clean up some hot spots of environmental pollution in Vị Thanh City.

This year, the event has received strong support from the Vietcombank as the title sponsor.

It is a tournament of the Vietnam Nexus Marathon Series (VNMS) by Nexus Sport Events which with many years experience operating running events will ensure safe and standardised experience for participants.

Nexus Sport is organiser of the annual Đất Sen Hồng Marathon, Bà Đen Mountain Marathon, Đà Lạt Music Night Run, Mỹ Tho Sunset Run and Aikya Cross Country Marathon Trà Vinh. VNS