Athletes in good spirits ahead of ASIAD 20

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes are gearing up for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) set to take place in Japan at the end of next year.

The team recently showcased their skills at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea, where they earned one silver and one bronze medal.

While the overall medal target was not fully met, there were significant achievements that provide a solid foundation for future preparations. The Vietnamese team, consisting of 17 athletes, included many stars who have excelled in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and on international stages.

Their performance highlighted both individual and team progress.

Notably, the women's 4x400m relay team, comprised of Nguyễn Thị Ngọc, Nguyễn Thị Hằng, Quách Thị Lan and Hoàng Thị Minh Hạnh, secured a silver medal, demonstrating the team's strength and stability in the region. They narrowly missed gold, finishing just behind the Indian team in the final stretch.

In the women's 100m event, Trần Thị Nhi Yến won a bronze medal with a time of 11.54 seconds, marking the first time in 16 years that a Vietnamese athlete medaled in this event at an Asian competition. Born in 2005, Yến is seen as a promising talent with great potential for future breakthroughs.

In the women's 5,000m event, Nguyễn Thị Oanh, a standout athlete, did not medal but broke her own national record with a time of 15:46.11. This accomplishment underscores her ability to perform at a high level in medium and long-distance races. Additionally, Nguyễn Trung Cường set a national record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, clocking in at 8:38.25.

Head coach Nguyễn Mạnh Hiếu noted the championships as a critical measure of athlete performance, helping to refine training programmes ahead of the SEA Games and ASIAD. Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, acknowledged the challenges ahead, as strong events like the women’s 400m hurdles face intense regional competition.

At the championships, Huỳnh Thị Mỹ Tiên, the leading female athlete in the 100m hurdles, finished seventh with a time of 13.69 seconds, falling to Indonesia's Dina Aulia, who clocked in at 13.32 seconds. This change in dynamics illustrates the increasing competition in the region.

Similarly, in the women's 400m hurdles, Quách Thị Lan finished fifth with a time of 57.04 seconds, narrowly missing a medal and highlighting the pressure to maintain their top position in Southeast Asia.

Emerging talents like Tạ Ngọc Tưởng (men’s 400m), Nguyễn Thị Hường (triple jump), and Vũ Thị Ngọc Hà (long jump) are still developing and have yet to break through at this level.

Expert Dương Đức Thủy emphasised that the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand and the 20th ASIAD in 2026 are crucial for restructuring and refining training plans. There’s a need to focus on middle-distance events and women’s relays, which have historically been strengths for Vietnamese athletics. With targeted investment, there is optimism for achieving medal success at ASIAD.

Hùng announced that the federation will actively work with localities to ensure key athletes gain international experience. Efforts will also focus on securing sponsorships to enhance athlete support, including increased salaries and bonuses, motivating them to excel in training and competition. With systematic and strategic investments, the Vietnamese athletics team aim to meet their goals at the 33rd SEA Games and achieve commendable results at the 20th ASIAD. - VNS