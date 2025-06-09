Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam place highest at No 31 in world volleyball ranking

June 09, 2025 - 22:17
The national volleyball team of Việt Nam have reached the world highest ranking after their wins in the ongoing Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Nations Cup in Hà Nội.

Volleyball

Wins at the AVC Nations Cup in Hà Nội help Việt Nam reach their highest place in the world. Photo of organisers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s national volleyball team have reached its highest-ever world ranking following a series of victories at the ongoing Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Nations Cup in Hà Nội.

Competing at the Đông Anh District Gymnasium, the team secured two commanding wins in the tournament’s first three days, defeating Hong Kong-China and Chinese Taipei with identical 3-0 scores.

This achievement has propelled Việt Nam to No 30 in the world rankings—the best position in the nation’s volleyball history.

The world’s top three volleyball teams are Italy, Brazil, and Turkey, while in Asia, Việt Nam holds the No 4 spot, trailing behind Japan (world No 5), China (world No 6), and Thailand (world No 14).

The Nations Cup 2025, formerly known as the Challenge Cup, features 11 participating teams and is organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and the Vietnam Federation of Volleyball. The tournament runs from June 7 to 14, with the winner earning a coveted spot in the FIVB Challenger Cup 2025.

Việt Nam’s next match is set for June 11, where they will face India. As the defending champions, the host team is determined to secure their third consecutive title. VNS

