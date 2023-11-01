91-year-old actress honoured at HCM City Short Film Festival

HCM CITY — Meritorious Artist Phi Điểu won first prize for Best Actress at the first HCM City Short Film Festival 2023 last weekend.

She was honoured for her lead role in the film titled Ai Giết Bánh Bò (Who Kills Sweet Steam Rice Cake), a fictional film by scriptwriter and director Trương Thế Thịnh of the HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography.

“I love working with young filmmakers and directors. I wanted to help and encourage young people to develop their career and love for cinema,” said 91-year-old Điểu.

The 40-minute film Ai Giết Bánh Bò won the silver prize for Best Fiction Film.

The golden prize went to Người Đàn Bà Ở Trạm Xe (A Woman Stands at the Bus Stop), a 45-minute production by female director Linh Chi Na from the private film company Tinh Hoa Studio.

The two films feature the themes of life and love.

The three-day festival is organised by the city’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, HCM City Film Association and HCM City Television.

It aims to promote young filmmakers and introduce Việt Nam and its culture to people through movies.

Films featuring stories related to young people and their hopes, dreams and challenges are encouraged.

Topics about HCM City’s history, culture and lifestyle are also included.

The organisers received 96 submissions, including 60 fiction films, 23 documentaries, and 13 animations from professional and amateur filmmakers across the country.

They gave 24 awards, including golden and silver prizes for Best Fiction Film, Best Documentary Film and Best Animation. The tittles Best Actress and Best Actor are also included.

“Through our event, HCM City Short Film Festival 2023, amateurs and professionals will have a chance to explore their creativity,” said People’s Artist Đào Bá Sơn, head of the festival’s jury. — VNS