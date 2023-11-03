Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023 to feature a variety of cultural activities

HÀ NỘI — A series of arts and cultural activities, including a fashion show, musical performance, cyclo parades and 3D mapping art exhibition, will be held as part of Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023 from November 3-5.

The three-day event aims to stimulate tourism demand and promote the image of the capital city as an attractive and safe tourist destination. It is also expected to support artisans and craft villages in producing souvenirs for tourists, connect craft villages and gift production units with tourism service providers, thereby contributing to the development of the tourism industry.

The festival, with the theme Hà Nội – Đến Để Yêu (Hà Nội – Come to Love), will kick off at the pedestrian zone in front of Thống Nhất Park on Trần Nhân Tông Street.

According to the organisers, the main stage of the event is designed like a giant gift box, containing the essence of the land with its diverse crafts, intertwined with the flow of history and traditional culture. Many renowned singers and artists will perform at the opening night, including the PL dance troupe, saxophonist Thanh Tùng, singers Hà Lê, Dương Thuận, among others.

As part of the festival, there will be a fashion show with the theme Signature Essence featuring the áo dài (traditional Vietnamese dress) by designers Cao Minh Tiến and Nguyễn Phương Thảo.

The highlight of the festival is the exhibition space with 70 booths introducing gift products from typical craft villages in Hà Nội like Phú Vinh woven bamboo village, Thạch Xá dragonfly bamboo village, and Bát Tràng pottery village.

Particularly, there will be a visual art exhibition using 3D mapping technology – an interactive light performance space incorporating modern technological devices.

Festival goers will also have the chance to see artistic photographs depicting Hà Nội’s beauty, taste Hà Nội’s cuisine or participate in various handicraft workshops, such as making woven bamboo dragonflies, coffee brewing, paper flower crafting, and creating colourful gifts guided by experts and artisans.

Other activities include a cyclo parade, traditional folk art performances, a skateboarding show, street circus performances, flash mobs, and hip-hop dancing. — VNS