Understanding hair loss and exploring treatment options

Dr Snigdha Singh*

What causes hair loss?

Hair loss caused by a disturbance in the normal hair growth cycle can lead to balding at any stage of life. Many internal and external factors can disturb the cycle and contribute to excessive hair fall. Some of these causes can be reversed, while others require proper medical treatments to slow down the process. Some of the major hair loss factors are:

Genetics

Hormonal imbalances

Physical or mental stress

Medicines & Radiation

Incorrect hair care & frequent styling

Improper diet & lifestyle choices

Hard water

Knowing the root cause of your hair loss can guide you in choosing the best solution for hair growth that suits your needs.

Natural remedies

Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil mask tends to improve hair strength and makes them silk, soft and thick.

Essential oils like lavender, peppermint, cedarwood, rosemary, thyme, clary, lemongrass and tea tree oil boost hair growth and make hair stronger. Regular use can lead to thicker and healthier hair.

Onion Juice Mask can make your hair stronger from the roots.

Apple cider vinegar mask keeps the infections due to pH imbalances at bay and reduces hair fall.

A healthy diet for hair growth

Incorporate foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins to promote hair growth naturally. Leafy greens, eggs, and nuts are among the top choices.

The power of scalp massage

A simple yet effective hair growth solution is regular scalp massage. Massaging your scalp increases blood circulation, which can stimulate hair follicles and promote growth. You can use essential oils like lavender or rosemary for added benefits.

Quick tips to prevent damage from hard water

Install shower Head Water Filters.

Try a clarifying shampoo once a week to help remove mineral build-up.

Apple cider vinegar/lime juice rinses.

Use a moisturising hair mask or leave-in conditioner once a week.

Give a final rinse with purified bottled water before you step out of the shower.

Over-the-counter solutions

The market is flooded with over-the-counter products claiming to be the best solution for hair growth. Shampoos, serums, and conditioners formulated with active hair growth ingredients can help combat hair loss. However, results may vary, so consistency is key.

Sometimes, the best solution for hair growth comes in the form of dietary supplements. Look for supplements that contain vitamins like Biotin (B7), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Omega-3, Zinc, Calcium and Iron, which are essential for healthy hair growth.

Medical treatments

Prescription medications : For individuals with more severe hair loss, prescription medications can be the best hair growth solution. These medications, such as finasteride or minoxidil, are approved by the FDA and have shown promising results in regrowing hair. Platelet rich plasma therapy : It increases blood supply and increase the enzyme activity at the root level of hair. Increased blood supply provides more nutrition and growth factors to the follicles and promotes hair regrowth. The therapy increases the growth and thickness of the hair shaft. Hair transplant surgery : It is the advised option to go for if you suffer from permanent hair loss. The restoration surgery can help you receive hair on bald spots.

Lifestyle changes

Do not starve your body by dieting; consume a proper diet. Sleep for 8 hours to relax your body.

Stress can contribute to hair loss. Practising stress management techniques such as yoga, meditation, or mindfulness can be a significant hair growth solution.

Your daily hair care routine can impact hair growth. Avoid excessive heat styling, tight hairstyles, and harsh chemicals. Choose gentle hair care products.

In conclusion, the best hair growth solution for you depends on the cause of your hair loss, your preferences, and your commitment to the chosen treatment. Whether you opt for natural remedies, over-the-counter products, or medical treatments, consistency is key. If you have tried all remedies and followed all safety precautions but still suffer from hair loss, consult with a dermatologist to determine the best solution for hair growth tailored to your unique needs. Say goodbye to hair fall and hello to the beautiful, healthy hair you deserve. Family Medical Practice

*Dr Snigdha Singh has a bachelor's in medicine and surgery and a master's in dermatology. She specialises in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of skin disorders for both adults and children. She can also advise on numerous skin cosmetic conditions and treating benign skin disorders by RF cautery, cryosurgery and minor surgery as indicated.

Visit Family Medical Practice Hanoi 24/7 at 298 I Kim Mã St, Ba Đình Dist. To book an appointment, please call us at (024).3843.0784, or contact us via Whatsapp, Viber or Zalo on +84.944.43.1919 or email hanoi@vietnammedicalpractice.com.

FMP’s downtown location in Hồ Chí Minh City is in Diamond Plaza, 34 Đ Lê Duẩn St, Bến Nghé Ward, District 1, and 95 Đ Thảo Điền St, District 2. Tel. (028) 3822 7848 or email hcmc@vietnammedicalpractice.com.