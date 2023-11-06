Contestants to compete at Chinese language Eloquence event

ĐÀ NẴNG — Out of a pool of 300, the top 35 selected contenders are poised to participate in the second National Chinese Language Eloquence Contest, taking place in the central city from November 9-11. This marks the second occasion Đà Nẵng city has hosted a contest of national stature.

Nguyễn Ngọc Bình, head of the organising committee, emphasised the significance of the event during a press briefing. He highlighted that the contest is part of a series of events leading up to the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the 16th year of their strategic comprehensive partnership in the forthcoming year.

According to Bình, this year's contest is themed 'The role of Vietnamese young people in international integration'. It has seen improved preparation by the contestants representing 25 provinces and cities along with 43 universities across the nation, all honed over a period of two months.

“The qualification round had selected 35 candidates representing 17 localities and 26 universities for the final round. The top-ten list will be given one first prize, two runner-up and four third-place awards, while 28 encouragement prizes are set for finalists,” Bình said.

He said the organising committee will reserve three other auxiliary awards for the best video clip, the best pronunciation and the best answers in the preliminary round.

Acting Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General, Yang Shunfeng, said the contest is a stage for young Vietnamese to express their Chinese language studies and skills, boosting the exchange among young people from the two countries.

“We have witnessed the increasing activities and exchange events among localities from China and central Việt Nam through the COVID-19 difficulties. Young people from Đà Nẵng, Huế joined visits and exchanges with Guangxi and Dalian,” Yang Shunfeng said at the press conference.

“The Chinese Consulate-General, in co-operation with Thừa Thiên Huế province, hosted the Chinese language singing festival, and the Vietnamese-Chinese Exchange event at the Đà Nẵng City’s Foreign Language University,” he said.

Yang Shunfeng said vocalist Nguyễn Thị Thanh Huyền from Đà Nẵng City’s Trưng Vương Theatre was invited to perform at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The acting Consul General scholarships had been presented to post-graduated Vietnamese students and the event’s competitors would earn opportunities for getting scholarships.

Competitors from the National Chinese language Eloquence Contest will join the community activities, including visits to the centres of Agent Orange (AO) victims, underprivileged children and disabled persons as well as landscapes during the three-day event, Bình said.

Direct air routes have been planned connecting Đà Nẵng with Hunan, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu.