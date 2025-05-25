Politics & Law
Home Sunday/Weekend

Small Island, a slice of Maldives in Quảng Ngãi

May 25, 2025 - 09:29
Small Island in Lý Sơn District of Quảng Ngãi Province retains its peaceful, rustic charm, making it a compelling destination for visitors.
For millions of years, the lava fields on An Bình Island in Quảng Ngãi Province have been covered by many types of vegetation. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường

Despite its small size, Bé (Small) Island attracts tourists with its wild, tranquil natural beauty and clear blue waters reminiscent of the Maldives.

Tourists can travel from Big Island to Small Island by speedboat in just 15 minutes. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường

Small Island, also known as An Bình Island or Cù lao Bờ Bãi, is an island commune in Lý Sơn District of Quảng Ngãi Province. Located about three nautical miles from Big Island – the central hub of the island district – Small Island retains its peaceful, rustic charm, making it a compelling destination for visitors.

Bé Island seen from above. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Yên

Covering an area of just 0.69 sq.km, the island is home to more than 100 households. Tourists can reach Small Island from Big Island via speedboat in approximately 15 minutes. While it offers fewer accommodation and dining options compared to Big Island, it maintains its wild, serene beauty.

The beaches surrounding the island are emerald green and crystal clear water, with long stretches of white sand. Visitors often affectionately compare the sea here to the Maldives.

The clear blue waters at the beach on Bé Island. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường

Back Beach is the most renowned spot on the island. Although small, the beach boasts clear water, allowing visitors to see the sea floor. In addition to swimming, guests can enjoy scuba diving to explore coral reefs, kayaking and boating around the island.

A peaceful corner of the island. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường

Another popular destination is Dừa (Coconut) Beach, known for its blue waters and rolling waves. The coastline features rocks formed from volcanic sediments millions of years ago.

Tourists enjoy rowing coracles. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường

In recent years, the islanders have embraced tourism by offering homestays and rustic motels, designed to harmonise with the natural landscape. The old walls of the island have been adorned with murals depicting nature and coastal life.

'Phong ba' trees create a beautiful landscape on the coast. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường

Life on Small Island is simple and rustic. The small houses face the sea, and residents primarily earn their living through fishing and cultivating vegetables, onions and garlic.

Local specialties are sold to tourists on Bé Island beach. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường

The ideal time to explore this island district is from April to August each year, when the weather is sunny, rain is minimal and the sea is calm. From September to December, the island enters its rainy season, characterised by heavy storms and rough seas, which can temporarily suspend boat services and tourism activities. From late December to April, Lý Sơn experiences its remarkable green moss season. VNS

