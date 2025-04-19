Hà Nội to revamp historic Hoàn Kiếm Lake area

By Đoàn Tùng
Hà Nội is carrying out a project for renovation of the eastern area of Hoàn Kiếm Lake in the heart of the city, with the goal of expanding public spaces and increasing greenery.
|The area surrounding Hoàn Kiếm Lake frequently hosts vibrant cultural and artistic events during major national holidays and turns into a pedestrian zone every weekend. VNS Photos Đoàn Tùng
The plan envisions transforming this area into a spacious pedestrian zone seamlessly connected to historical landmarks such as Ngọc Sơn Temple and Thê Húc Bridge. New public amenities, including outdoor benches and spaces for cultural events, will be introduced to enrich urban life.
|The iconic 'Hàm Cá Mập' (Shark Jaw) building in Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square is set to be demolished.
The project emphasises the development of open spaces, pedestrian pathways, and public facilities, while ensuring harmony with the historical landscape around the lake. Once completed, this area will become an attractive destination, blending traditional beauty with modern conveniences to enhance the quality of life for local residents and visitors, while preserving the value of national monuments.
|Plans are underway to renovate and expand Đông Kinh-Nghĩa Thục Square, along with the eastern area of Hoàn Kiếm Lake (marked in pink). Image Google
Eleven government offices and dozens of households on the eastern side of the lake will be relocated to make space for a new park and a public square. Additionally, the commercial building in Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, dubbed locally "Hàm Cá Mập" (Shark Jaw) is slated for demolition to facilitate the square’s expansion.
|The Hà Nội Electricity Corporation’s headquarters on Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street is among public offices designated for relocation.
Built in the early 1990s on a 310-square-metre plot that once housed an old tramway depot, the six-storey building offers panoramic views of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and has served as a prominent landmark in central Hà Nội.
|The Northern Electricity Corporation’s office, with an entrance on Trần Nguyên Hãn Street, is also slated for relocation.
However, its demolition is intended to improve the planning, organisation, and architectural landscape of Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, a symbolic site in Hà Nội’s downtown and a popular tourist destination. The square holds significant historical and cultural value, serving as a vital connection between two main areas: the Special National Monument of Hoàn Kiếm Lake to the south and the city's Old Quarter to the north. VNS
|The Electricity Hotel and the shops on Lý Thái Tổ Street will also be relocated.
|About 10 households, mainly running restaurants and cafes catering for tourists along a section of Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street, will be relocated as part of the city’s plan.
|Following the announcement of the 'Shark Jaw' building's upcoming demolition, thousands of local residents flock to the site daily to capture commemorative photographs.