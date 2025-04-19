Hà Nội to revamp historic Hoàn Kiếm Lake area

By Đoàn Tùng

Hà Nội is carrying out a project for renovation of the eastern area of Hoàn Kiếm Lake in the heart of the city, with the goal of expanding public spaces and increasing greenery.

The plan envisions transforming this area into a spacious pedestrian zone seamlessly connected to historical landmarks such as Ngọc Sơn Temple and Thê Húc Bridge. New public amenities, including outdoor benches and spaces for cultural events, will be introduced to enrich urban life.

The project emphasises the development of open spaces, pedestrian pathways, and public facilities, while ensuring harmony with the historical landscape around the lake. Once completed, this area will become an attractive destination, blending traditional beauty with modern conveniences to enhance the quality of life for local residents and visitors, while preserving the value of national monuments.

Eleven government offices and dozens of households on the eastern side of the lake will be relocated to make space for a new park and a public square. Additionally, the commercial building in Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, dubbed locally "Hàm Cá Mập" (Shark Jaw) is slated for demolition to facilitate the square’s expansion.

Built in the early 1990s on a 310-square-metre plot that once housed an old tramway depot, the six-storey building offers panoramic views of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and has served as a prominent landmark in central Hà Nội.

However, its demolition is intended to improve the planning, organisation, and architectural landscape of Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, a symbolic site in Hà Nội’s downtown and a popular tourist destination. The square holds significant historical and cultural value, serving as a vital connection between two main areas: the Special National Monument of Hoàn Kiếm Lake to the south and the city's Old Quarter to the north. VNS