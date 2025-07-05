Northern region sees record electricity consumption as heatwave drives up demand

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's northern region recorded unprecedented levels of electricity consumption in June as a series of intense heatwaves swept across the region, pushing daily temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and triggering a surge in demand for cooling.

According to the Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC), commercial electricity output across its 27 provinces and cities (excluding Hà Nội) hit 9.85 billion kWh in June, the highest level among all regional power distribution subsidiaries under Việt Nam Electricity (EVN).

The most dramatic spike was recorded on June 2, when daily consumption reached 373.6 million kWh, marking an all-time high. On the same day, power demand surged from 17,400 MW at 13:15pm to 18,084 MW by 22pm, an increase of 684 MW in less than nine hours.

EVNNPC said the extreme heat, combined with students staying home during the summer holidays, contributed to a sharp rise in household use of air conditioners, fans and refrigerators, often running continuously throughout the day and night.

In many cases, the temperature difference between indoor and outdoor environments has forced cooling devices to operate at full capacity for extended periods, significantly increasing electricity usage even when usage duration remained unchanged.

An EVNNPC representative noted that even minor adjustments to air-conditioner settings could significantly affect electricity bills.

For instance, setting the temperature below 27 Celsius may raise power consumption by 1.5 to 2 per cent for each degree lowered. Additionally, the lack of regular maintenance or the continued use of outdated, inefficient equipment was said to contribute to unnecessary energy waste.

To help consumers better manage electricity use and avoid unexpected bill hikes, EVNNPC is urging households to adopt energy-efficient habits, especially during peak summer months.

Households should turn off unused devices, make use of natural light, and choose energy-efficient appliances. Regular maintenance of cooling equipment, especially air conditioners and refrigerators, is also essential.

Customers are encouraged to track daily consumption via the EVNNPC app or https://cskh.npc.com.vn, and set alerts to avoid sudden bill increases.

EVNNPC supports wider adoption of rooftop solar systems for self-use, helping reduce costs and contribute to Việt Nam’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

This comes as EVN adjusted electricity prices for the fourth time since 2023, with previous increases of 3 per cent, 4.5 per cent, and two successive hikes of 4.8 per cent. — VNS