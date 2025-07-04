VN-Index sets new high, approaching 1,390-point level

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese stock market closed the week on a positive note, with the VN-Index setting a new record high this year, while foreign investors extended their net buying spree.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rebounded from the previous day's losses, up 5.01 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 1,386.97 points. This was the index's highest close since March 2022, even though it couldn't sustain the session's highest point.

A notable positive sign was the widespread presence of green across the market. There were more than 200 gainers and 101 decliners. Liquidity, however, fell sharply from the previous session, down 37 per cent to VNĐ20.87 trillion (US$797.2 million).

The 30 biggest stocks tracker, VN30-Index, also inched higher. The index rose 7.57 points, or 0.51 per cent, to finish Friday at 1,488.77 points.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index increased 1.58 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 232.51 points. On the northern market, over 92.2 million shares were traded, worth VNĐ1.54 trillion.

Capital flowed back into the real estate sector, driving significant gains in this area. Particularly, LDG Investment (LDG) hit its ceiling, Hoang Huy Investment Financial Services JSC (TCH) rose by 5.56 per cent, Development Investment Construction JSC (DIG) increased by 3.4 per cent, Khai Hoan Land Group JSC (KHG) by 3.94 per cent, CEO Group (CEO) by 2.86 per cent, Phat Dat Real Estate Development JSC (PDR) by 2.8 per cent, and Novaland (NVL) by 2.01 per cent.

The financial sector, including banks and securities, also regained positive momentum, with several stocks rising over 1 per cent, like Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) up 2.1 per cent, VIX Securities JSC (VIX) up 2.1 per cent, and Ho Chi Minh Securities Corporation (HCM) up 1.3 per cent.

Additionally, consumer and information technology stocks saw strong gains, with FPT Corporation (FPT) leading the market's recovery. FPT shares soared over 3.8 per cent, contributing nearly 1.6 points to the VN-Index gain.

However, the rallies were capped by losses of some pillars, which were led by Vingroup (VIC). The property developer's shares dip 2.75 per cent. It was followed by IDICO Corporation, down 2.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to net buy a significant amount on HoSE, purchasing nearly VNĐ1.8 trillion worth of shares. They also net bought VNĐ74.76 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS