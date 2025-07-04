HCM City’s sourcing fair connects Vietnamese suppliers to global supply chains

HCM CITY — The 2025 Sourcing Fair of Supporting Industry with Buyers (SFS 2025) opened in HCM City on July 4, aiming to create opportunities for Vietnamese parts suppliers to expand their participation in global supply chains.

The eighth edition of the event attracted 20 foreign companies and large-scale Vietnamese manufacturers operating in sectors such as electronics, home appliances, automotive, mechanical engineering, aerospace and medical equipment.

The event featured more than 300 pre-arranged hybrid networking sessions between these firms and representatives from 100 Vietnamese supporting industry manufacturers.

The fair includes a workshop featuring updates on global supply chain trends in high-value-added sectors such as machinery manufacturing, semiconductor technology and medical equipment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngọc, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, said the event “seeks to foster practical linkages between domestic supporting industry businesses and foreign direct investment enterprises or major manufacturing corporations in Việt Nam”.

The goal is to enable HCM City’s supporting industries to proactively and deeply integrate into global supply chains amid ongoing shifts in the international production landscape.

Over the years, the programme has attracted more than 136 foreign-invested enterprises and end-product manufacturers and connected them with 470 small- and medium-sized Vietnamese supporting industry enterprises, with over 2,100 face-to-face networking sessions held.

Organised by the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board, and the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority, SFS 2025 was held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre as part of the MTA Vietnam 2025 exhibition. — BIZHUB/VNS