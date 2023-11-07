Virtual art exhibition raises funds to build houses for needy people

HCM CITY — A virtual art exhibition is being held to raise funds to build houses for needy people in the central provinces of Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên Huế featuring art works by 22 artists nationwide.

The exhibition Xuôi Dòng Sông Thu 2023 (Autumn River Flows Down 2023) showcases 32 paintings in oils, acrylic, watercolour, silk and lacquer by famous painters such as Bùi Tiến Tuấn, Nguyễn Hồng Quân and Lê Kinh Tài.

The works reflect different themes of the beauty of landscapes, women and lifestyles. Still lifes and portraits are also featured.

Tuấn, a lecturer at the HCM City Fine Arts University, presents two portraits named Tuổi Mộng Mơ (A Girl’s Dream) on silk and Tuổi Của Nàng (Her Beauty) in acrylics at the exhibition. Both highlight the beauty of women at different ages.

Tuấn, 52, has had many solo and group exhibitions in the UK, France and South Korea. He won a silver medal at the National Fine Arts Exhibition in 2010 and his paintings are in collections at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum, HCM City Fine Arts Museum and private collections.

Meanwhile, Quân introduces two watercolours depicting life on the river in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta. They are titled Câu Chuyện Bên Sông (A Story Beside River) and Chợ Nổi Phụng Hiệp (Phụng Hiệp Floating Market).

Quân, 66, graduated from the HCM City Fine Art University in 1995. He had three solo exhibitions and joined numerous group exhibitions.

Artist Ngô Trần Vũ, the exhibition’s organiser, said, “Around 50 to 100 per cent of the profits from the painting sales will be used to build houses for needy people in Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên Huế provinces.”

He added the Gieo Nhà Gặt Nhà (House Building) Fund was initiated in 2008, giving 70 houses worth VNĐ3 billion (US$122,000) to poor people in the two provinces.

The exhibition is raising funds until November 9.

All exhibited works can be viewed at https://bspace.art/artwork. — VNS