Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Designs from the heart

November 08, 2023 - 16:45
Australian designer Cynthia Mann has become popular among expats and fashion lovers in Hà Nội. She combines western creativity with traditional fabrics of ethnic minority groups in northern mountainous region of Việt Nam to make unique clothes that have conquered even the most demanding customers. Cynthia reveals how she is inspired everyday by Việt Nam.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom