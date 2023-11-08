Designs from the heart

Australian designer Cynthia Mann has become popular among expats and fashion lovers in Hà Nội. She combines western creativity with traditional fabrics of ethnic minority groups in northern mountainous region of Việt Nam to make unique clothes that have conquered even the most demanding customers. Cynthia reveals how she is inspired everyday by Việt Nam.
The highlights of the festival include the ceremony honouring 100 exemplary artisans and skilled craftsmen nationwide, and an international fair showcasing typical handicraft and specialty products of not only Việt Nam but also of other countries such as Laos, Indonesia, Thailand and Russia.
The best 35 selected candidates out of 300 will be contesting in the second National Chinese language Eloquence Contest in the central city on November 9-11, marking the second time that a national level contest has been organised at Đà Nẵng city.
As a part of the framework of XPO Fiesta 2023, X POSITION 'O' 2023 included a series of captivating activities of contemporary dance art with four nights of performances taking place in Singapore, Hội An City and HCM City.