Cà Mau plans to build national tourism site by 2030

CÀ MAU — The southernmost province of Cà Mau approved a master plan to build the Cà Mau Cape National Tourism Site by 2030.

The site is located at Cà Mau Cape in Ngọc Hiền district and will have a total area of 20,100 ha.

Its core zone covering an area of 2,100 ha will be the Cà Mau Cape Culture and Tourism Park in Đất Mũi Commune, which is the end of Hồ Chí Minh Highway, and the temple of Dragon Father Lạc Long Quân and Fairy Mother Âu Cơ.

Many ecotourism sites will be also built to promote services and products relating to the province’s natural landscapes, culture, history, and craft villages.

Entertainment centres and resorts will be included as well.

Over 100km away from Cà Mau City, Cà Mau Cape is part of the Cà Mau Cape National Park, which has a system of rivers and canals interspersed with mangrove forests and vast melaleuca forests.

The park was recognised as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in 2009. It is also a Ramsar site, the fifth in Việt Nam and the second in the Cửu Long (Mekong Delta).

Apart from the plan for the national tourism site, Cà Mau also issued a plan to promote its tourism brand as the southernmost point of the country by 2030.

The province targets to develop sea tours connecting Thailand and Cambodia with Kiên Giang and Cà Mau of Việt Nam, and local sea and island tours linking Cà Mau Cape, Đốc River and Hòn Đá Bạc (Silver Rock) tourism site with Phú Quốc Island of Kiên Giang.

It also focuses on creating more types of tours to lure tourists such as exploring mangrove forests, natural landscapes, culture, and the history of the province. Relaxation and entertainment tourism are also mentioned to lure high-end tourists. – VNS