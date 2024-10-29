Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

UNESCO official applauds Ninh Bình for heritage value promotion

October 29, 2024 - 10:57
UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations Firmin Edouard Matoko applauded the northern province of Ninh Bình for its determination, commitment and direction in preserving and promoting the value of Tràng An heritage site.
A scene of the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

NINH BÌNH – UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations Firmin Edouard Matoko applauded the northern province of Ninh Bình for its determination, commitment and direction in preserving and promoting the value of Tràng An heritage site.

Speaking at a meeting with the Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Đoàn Minh Huấn, the official who is leading a UNESCO delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from October 25-30, affirmed that UNESCO will always accompany the locality in preserving and promoting heritage values.

He voiced approval and appreciation of the province's goals, visions and development orientations, saying that Ninh Bình has the foundation to become a millennium heritage city and a creative city in the future.

He said UNESCO will connect Ninh Bình with international experts in related fields and organise forums for the province to learn from similar models in the world.

At the same time, UNESCO will consider selecting Ninh Bình to host UNESCO conferences and share the province's experiences in heritage preservation and promotion as well as in the successful coordination with UNESCO and countries in the region.

For his part, Huấn assessed that the visit by the UNESCO delegation is of great significance as it takes place when Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex celebrates the 10th anniversary of its UNESCO recognition as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Huấn said that he hopes that UNESCO will organise a forum in Ninh Bình to announce a manifesto or charter on Tràng An and deliver specific messages about the heritage site development model that harmoniously combines conservation and community-based tourism development, as well as the close coordination between the State, businesses and people.

The provincial official called on UNESCO to continue to support Ninh Bình's efforts to have more cultural and natural heritage sites recognised by 2035 such as Phát Diệm Stone Church, Hoa Lư Great Wall, Thiên Tôn pagoda, or poetry engraved on Dục Thúy Sơn stone. VNA/VNS

UNESCO Tràng An Landscape Complex Ninh Binh

Travel

Discover Ninh Bình at night

Ninh Bình is blessed by nature with many beautiful landscapes and a rich culinary tradition. Using these advantages in the best possible way, the province has been promoting and developing night tours including a night safari in Cúc Phương National Park, making it a new highlight of what’s on offer in the area.
Life & Style

Ninh Bình - Tràng An Festival 2023: Building a unique cultural brand

On the evening of December 26, at Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex (Hoa Lư district) - a UNESCO-recognised world cultural and natural heritage, the People's Committee of Ninh Bình province hosted the Opening Ceremony of Ninh Bình - Tràng An Festival 2023 with the title "Colours of heritage convergence and spreading."
Life & Style

Tràng An eco-tourism site officially reopens

The Tràng An eco-tourism site, part of the Tràng An Landscape Complex in northern Ninh Bình Province, attracted a large number of visitors when officially reopening on February 2 after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Life & Style

Vietnamese exiled Emperor's belongings returned to VN

The Emperor’s belongings, including a tea tray, smoking pipe and a collection of the Han-character books, were handed over by Dr Amandine Dabat, the fifth-generation descendant of Emperor Hàm Nghi, to the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris and representatives from the Việt Nam National Museum of Fine Arts.

