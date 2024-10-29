UNESCO official applauds Ninh Bình for heritage value promotion

NINH BÌNH – UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations Firmin Edouard Matoko applauded the northern province of Ninh Bình for its determination, commitment and direction in preserving and promoting the value of Tràng An heritage site.

Speaking at a meeting with the Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Đoàn Minh Huấn, the official who is leading a UNESCO delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from October 25-30, affirmed that UNESCO will always accompany the locality in preserving and promoting heritage values.

He voiced approval and appreciation of the province's goals, visions and development orientations, saying that Ninh Bình has the foundation to become a millennium heritage city and a creative city in the future.

He said UNESCO will connect Ninh Bình with international experts in related fields and organise forums for the province to learn from similar models in the world.

At the same time, UNESCO will consider selecting Ninh Bình to host UNESCO conferences and share the province's experiences in heritage preservation and promotion as well as in the successful coordination with UNESCO and countries in the region.

For his part, Huấn assessed that the visit by the UNESCO delegation is of great significance as it takes place when Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex celebrates the 10th anniversary of its UNESCO recognition as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Huấn said that he hopes that UNESCO will organise a forum in Ninh Bình to announce a manifesto or charter on Tràng An and deliver specific messages about the heritage site development model that harmoniously combines conservation and community-based tourism development, as well as the close coordination between the State, businesses and people.

The provincial official called on UNESCO to continue to support Ninh Bình's efforts to have more cultural and natural heritage sites recognised by 2035 such as Phát Diệm Stone Church, Hoa Lư Great Wall, Thiên Tôn pagoda, or poetry engraved on Dục Thúy Sơn stone. VNA/VNS