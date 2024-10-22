VFDA and Ninh Bình Province jointly develop the film industry

NINH BÌNH The Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the People's Committees [Administration] of Ninh Bình Province have signed a cooperation agreement which aims to attract and promote the movie industry, while also developing tourism and local cultural industries in the province.

The Chairman of the Ninh Bình Provincial People's Committee, Phạm Quang Ngọc, emphasised that Ninh Bình has successfully drawn in a numerous tourists and emerged as a favoured setting for many filmmakers, both domestic and international, for feature films and television series.

Ngô Phương Lan, chairwoman of the VFDA, said that the cooperation between VFDA and Ninh Bình Province can be seen as a convergence of favourable conditions, as both parties share a strong determination and commitment to the development of the cultural industry and the film industry.

“Hopefully, right after today's signing ceremony, film makers from France, India and Việt Nam will come to shoot in Ninh Bình, and these will surely make a significant impact both in Việt Nam and abroad,” Lan said.

Said Tạ Quang Đông, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "With the potential and strengths in culture, history, economy and tourism of Ninh Bình Province, along with the experience, reputation and continuous efforts of the VFDA to develop Vietnamese cinema in recent years, I hope that this cooperation programme will become a model for developing local cinema in Việt Nam and successfully establishing the film industry in Ninh Bình,"

The duration of the cooperation will last for 12 years, from 2024 to 2035.

Goals include establishing and implementing the Production Attraction Index (PAI) to attract film crews and develop the film industry in Ninh Bình.

Additionally, VFDA will support the organisation of domestic and international film events while refining policies to develop the film industry ecosystem in the province.

French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet said that French director Alexandre Jardin plans to produce his latest film, Heart Flame, in 2025, with Ninh Bình as one of the filming locations. The filmmaker has already been scouting out some locations in Ninh Bình.

Director Phan Gia Nhật Linh said that his film Trạng Tí phiêu lưu ký (Diary of Child Master’s Adventure) was previously shot in the province.

"The stunning landscapes of the ancient capital have continued to fuel my inspiration, leading my Anh Tễu Film Company, along with HKFILM and CJHK to plan a new film shoot in Ninh Bình," he said.

The VFDA was established in 2019 to support the growth of Vietnamese cinema by providing consultation and policy development.

The association aims to promote a thriving film environment in Việt Nam, while gradually integrating more deeply into the international scene.

Over recent years, the VFDA has assisted provinces and cities in developing the film industry's potential alongside cultural and tourism development. VNS