Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

VFDA and Ninh Bình Province jointly develop the film industry

October 22, 2024 - 08:37
The Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the People's Committees of Ninh Bình Province have signed a cooperation agreement, aiming to attract and promote film makers and production companies to the region, helping develop tourism and local cultural industries.
Cooperation signing ceremony between the People's Committee of Ninh Bình Province and the Việt Nam Film Development Association. Photo Anh Vũ/VFDA

NINH BÌNH The Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the People's Committees [Administration] of Ninh Bình Province have signed a cooperation agreement which aims to attract and promote the movie industry, while also developing tourism and local cultural industries in the province.

The Chairman of the Ninh Bình Provincial People's Committee, Phạm Quang Ngọc, emphasised that Ninh Bình has successfully drawn in a numerous tourists and emerged as a favoured setting for many filmmakers, both domestic and international, for feature films and television series.

Ngô Phương Lan, chairwoman of the VFDA, said that the cooperation between VFDA and Ninh Bình Province can be seen as a convergence of favourable conditions, as both parties share a strong determination and commitment to the development of the cultural industry and the film industry.

“Hopefully, right after today's signing ceremony, film makers from France, India and Việt Nam will come to shoot in Ninh Bình, and these will surely make a significant impact both in Việt Nam and abroad,” Lan said.

Ninh Bình Province's Tam Cốc-Bích Động was used for shooting the Hollywood blockbuster 'Kong: Skull Island' in 2016. Photo Nguyễn Sin

Said Tạ Quang Đông, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "With the potential and strengths in culture, history, economy and tourism of Ninh Bình Province, along with the experience, reputation and continuous efforts of the VFDA to develop Vietnamese cinema in recent years, I hope that this cooperation programme will become a model for developing local cinema in Việt Nam and successfully establishing the film industry in Ninh Bình,"

The duration of the cooperation will last for 12 years, from 2024 to 2035.

Goals include establishing and implementing the Production Attraction Index (PAI) to attract film crews and develop the film industry in Ninh Bình.

Additionally, VFDA will support the organisation of domestic and international film events while refining policies to develop the film industry ecosystem in the province.

French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet said that French director Alexandre Jardin plans to produce his latest film, Heart Flame, in 2025, with Ninh Bình as one of the filming locations. The filmmaker has already been scouting out some locations in Ninh Bình.

Director Phan Gia Nhật Linh said that his film Trạng Tí phiêu lưu ký (Diary of Child Master’s Adventure) was previously shot in the province.

"The stunning landscapes of the ancient capital have continued to fuel my inspiration, leading my Anh Tễu Film Company, along with HKFILM and CJHK to plan a new film shoot in Ninh Bình," he said.

The VFDA was established in 2019 to support the growth of Vietnamese cinema by providing consultation and policy development.

The association aims to promote a thriving film environment in Việt Nam, while gradually integrating more deeply into the international scene.

Over recent years, the VFDA has assisted provinces and cities in developing the film industry's potential alongside cultural and tourism development. VNS

film cinema entertainment leisure Ninh Binh

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

A gate to the past

Ô Quan Chưởng is the last existing gate of Thăng Long ancient citadel. It was built during the reign of King Lê Hiển Tông (1749) and was originally named Đông Hạ Môn (East Gate). The old east gate leads the way to the crowded streets of Hà Nội Old Quarter and maintains traditional values in the heart of a modern city.
Life & Style

Construction of Trường Sa Museum set to begin

The Trường Sa Museum project will be built on an area of 1.7ha, at the boundary of the Gạc Ma Memorial Site in Cam Lâm District, where 64 naval soldiers are commemorated for bravely sacrificing their lives to defend the Gạc Ma (Johnson South), Cô Lin (Collins) and Len Đao (Landsdowne) reefs in Việt Nam’s Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago on March 14, 1988.
Life & Style

Tourism soars in the central hub

A new record of nearly 8.7 million tourists, including nearly 3.2 million foreigners, visited the central city in the first three quarters of the year. This figure is up 30 per cent and has surpassed the previous record that was set in 2019.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom