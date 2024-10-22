Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Lạng Sơn hosts Cultural Festival of Ethnic Minorities in the northeast

October 22, 2024 - 08:36
Lạng Sơn will host the 11th Festival of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ethnic Minorities in the northeast from November 2 to 4.
The 10th Festival of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ethnic Minorities in the Northeast takes place in Vĩnh Phúc Province in 2023. Photo baochinhphu.vn

LẠNG SƠN Lạng Sơn will host the 11th Festival of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ethnic Minorities in the Northeast from November 2 to 4, themed "Northeast Culture - Identity, Integration and Outreach".

The festival includes the participation of eight mountainous provinces, including Bắc Giang, Bắc Kạn, Cao Bằng, Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang, Vĩnh Phúc, Thái Nguyên, and Lạng Sơn.

The festival not only aims to preserve traditional cultural values, ​​but also foster economic development and tourism and improve the cultural and spiritual life of people in the region.

It also celebrates the 193rd anniversary of the province's founding and the 115th birthday of revolutionary hero Hoàng Văn Thụ.

The opening ceremony of the festival is expected to be broadcast live on VTV2 channel and local television stations.

As part of the festival, a scientific seminar entitled Cultural Tourism in the Northeast: Unleashing Potential and Development will bring together leading experts to discuss sustainable solutions for tapping into the cultural tourism potential of the region.

The exhibition spaces themed Cultural Characteristics of the Northeast Ethnic Groups and the photo exhibition Great Family of Northeast Ethnic Groups – Preserving and Promoting Ethnic Cultural Identity will showcase rare images and artefacts, providing visitors with an in-depth understanding of the diversity and richness of Vietnamese culture.

Traditional ceremonies and rituals related to the livelihoods of the northeast ethnic groups will be reenacted and performed.

The ethnic communities will also present traditional music and dance performances, along with demonstrations of local handicrafts.

A BRIDE GETS READY: The wedding of Pà Thẻn ethnic people. Photo toquoc.vn

As part of the festival, visitors and participants will see skill demonstration competitions featuring tour guides, a unique way to showcase the professionalism and creativity of the tourism workforce in the northeast region of Việt Nam.

This event will not only help Lạng Sơn and neighbouring provinces affirm their tourism status but also provide an opportunity for international connections, attracting foreign visitors to explore the provinces.

The festival will feature various recreational and sports activities, including tug-of-war, còn throwing and stilt walking — traditional games that have become cultural symbols of the ethnic minorities in the region.

This is an opportunity for tourists and local people to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere and discover more interesting aspects of the cultural life of ethnic communities.

Besides recreating traditional festival rituals, the event is also a platform for provinces to showcase their rich tourism potential.

The festival also display local cultural products and regional cuisine, which not only promotes cultural products but also opens up economic connection opportunities and supports sustainable tourism development.

With the participation of journalists, content creators and influencers on social media platforms, such as travel bloggers and opinion leaders the event promises to spread the unique cultural values of the region across the country and the world. VNS

Life & Style

A gate to the past

Ô Quan Chưởng is the last existing gate of Thăng Long ancient citadel. It was built during the reign of King Lê Hiển Tông (1749) and was originally named Đông Hạ Môn (East Gate). The old east gate leads the way to the crowded streets of Hà Nội Old Quarter and maintains traditional values in the heart of a modern city.
Life & Style

Construction of Trường Sa Museum set to begin

The Trường Sa Museum project will be built on an area of 1.7ha, at the boundary of the Gạc Ma Memorial Site in Cam Lâm District, where 64 naval soldiers are commemorated for bravely sacrificing their lives to defend the Gạc Ma (Johnson South), Cô Lin (Collins) and Len Đao (Landsdowne) reefs in Việt Nam’s Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago on March 14, 1988.
Life & Style

Tourism soars in the central hub

A new record of nearly 8.7 million tourists, including nearly 3.2 million foreigners, visited the central city in the first three quarters of the year. This figure is up 30 per cent and has surpassed the previous record that was set in 2019.

