Pop star Tâm to perform in 2024 Hò Dô Festival

HCM CITY — Pop star Mỹ Tâm will perform in the 2024 Hò Dô (HOZO) International Music Festival in HCM City from October 25 to December 15.

Tâm will appear in the three-day music gala called HOZO Super Fest, one of the festival’s highlighted events, which is scheduled to take place December 13, 14 and 15 on District 1’s Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street.

The gala will attract more than 100 artists from different countries, such as Thailand, Japan, Korea, the US and Indonesia.

Pop star Mỹ Tâm and the music group Hoài Sa Band will introduce their latest works.

Tâm, known as the 'Queen of Pop' in Việt Nam, began her career in HCM City in 1999. She sings in Vietnamese and English, and also works as a songwriter and music producer.

She was the first Vietnamese singer to sign a contract with the Korean entertainment company Nurimaru Pictures.

She was selected to the list "Global Pop Sensations You’ve Never Heard Of" by ABC News in the US in 2010.

She received the Best Asian Artist prize at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong from Korean-based Mnet Television in 2012, and Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2013.

The 2024 Hò Dô (HOZO) International Music Festival is organised by the HCM City Centre of Light Music in co-operation with Beyond Communication.

The festival’s theme is “One World, One Beat”. It will be free of charge to serve residents and international tourists in the city.

It will consist of a series of activities such as performance tours at universities, exhibitions, new MV launches and workshops.

Artist participants are encouraged to organise mini shows during the festival.

Music and song competitions will be held on October 25 and 26.

Seminars, forums and workshops on music will take place in December.

“After being successfully organised in 2019, 2021 and 2023, we hope this year Hò Dô (HOZO) International Music Festival will attract a significant number of international tourists and contribute to economic growth,” Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thuý, deputy director of the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said.

She said the festival is part of the city’s efforts to entertain and attract locals and visitors, and promote Việt Nam’s image.

Last year, 2023 Hò Dô (HOZO) International Music Festival attracted around 150,000 visitors. – VNS