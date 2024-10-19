Tourism soars in the central hub

ĐÀ NẴNG — A new record of nearly 8.7 million tourists, including nearly 3.2 million foreigners, visited the central city of Đà Nẵng in the first three quarters of the year. This figure is up 30 per cent, surpassing the previous record that was set in 2019.

Vice director of the city’s tourism department Nguyễn Thị Hoài An said at the Đà Nẵng Tourism Festival that the ‘green’ industry earned VNĐ26 trillion in revenue in the first nine months of 2024.

She said new emerging markets from Southeast Asia, Korea and India had contributed to the city’s tourism growth in 2024, setting up a driving force to reach a new target of hosting 10.9 million visitors in 2025.

“The city’s hospitality industry has achieved significant progress in revenue and visitors after years of challenges, including COVID-19 and poor post-pandemic growth. We have been preparing a series of promotions with new potential domestic and international air routes to hopefully achieve stable growth of 10 to 11 percent from 2026 to 2030,” An said.

“This would help gain new growth from Taiwan, China, Japan and India with key products including MICE, golf, family and young adventurers. We expect that Korean and ASEAN markets would make a 55 per cent share in the annual growth and income. Meanwhile, Taiwan could take off as a new emerging market with 10 per cent contribution in revenue over the next few years,” she said.

An also revealed that the city will continue to promote programmes for major events including the International Marathon Đà Nẵng, Ironman 70.3 Vietnam, the Asia Film Festival and the Asia Golf tournament and exhibition as well as food tour services in 2025.

Chairman of the city’s tourism association Cao Trí Dũng said Đà Nẵng has been building its heritage with unique tour products along with Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Nam, Quảng Trị and Quảng Bình.

A series of farm trips, press trips and social network promotions will be designed to help reach a new record growth in tourism.

Đà Nẵng hosted a tourist promotion programme, ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng Again’, to encourage even more visitors from South Korea to visit as the city had hosted nearly one million Korean tourists in the first half of this year. VNS