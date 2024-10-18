HCM City dance festival attracts young artists

HCM CITY — Around 30 dance troupes from HCM City and neighbouring provinces will compete in the biennial HCM City Dance Festival which will open at the Military Theatre in Tân Bình District today.

The festival, organised by the HCM City Dancers’ Association, aims to create a platform for dancers and choreographers to share their experiences and improve their skills.

The event features three state-owned troupes, including the Bông Sen Traditional Art Troupe, the 7th Military Zone Art Troupe and the city’s Dance School.

It will also include participants from more than 20 private groups and individuals, such as young choreographers Sùng A Lùng and Hà Thanh Hậu, who have won many top prizes at national and international festivals.

Lê Nguyên Hiều, chairman of the association, said, “This year’s festival will see the dominance of private groups and freelance artists. Most of them are very young, highly adaptive and have good technique.”

Hiều hoped that through the festival, young artists could learn to express emotions and messages, particularly the Vietnamese spirit, through their works to win local audiences’ hearts and approach international viewers.

The festival will introduce 36 productions in different genres, including traditional folk dance, contemporary dance, ballet, freestyle dance and hip-hop.

The works depict various topics such as the Vietnamese revolutionary tradition and patriotism, cultural and humanitarian values, and environmental protection.

The winners will receive a cash prize of VNĐ40 million (US$1,600) for best performance, and VNĐ30 million for individual performances.

The awards ceremony will be held on October 21. — VNS