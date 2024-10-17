Politics & Law
Photo exhibition spotlights Fatherland Front's activities

October 17, 2024 - 10:54
As many as 385 photos featuring standout activities of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front at all levels and their organisations for the 2019-2024 period were showcased at an exhibition that opened in Hà Nội on October 16 to welcome the 10th National Congress of the VFF.
Visitors at the photo exhibition. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — As many as 385 photos featuring standout activities of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) at all levels and their organisations for the 2019-2024 period were showcased at an exhibition that has opened in Hà Nội to welcome the 10th National Congress of the VFF.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and President of the Front's Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến attended and cut the ribbon to open the event on Wednesday.

The exhibition gave the public a deeper insight into the operation of the Front which has served as a bridge to connect people from all walks of life as well as link overseas Vietnamese with the Party and State. Additionally, it encourages the people to continue contributions to building and promoting the great national solidarity for a society of wealthy people, prosperous country, democracy, justice, and civilisation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice President of the committee Nguyễn Hữu Dũng highlighted the 94-year history of the Front during which it has made significant contributions to the great revolutionary cause of the Party and people and played an important role in consolidating and promoting the strength of the great national solidarity. — VNA/VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Lao leader receives President of Việt Nam Fatherland Front

Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith on Tuesday hosted a reception for President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến and leaders of the Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association, and the Liaison Committee for former Vietnamese Volunteer Soldiers and Military Experts in Laos.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Jazzing up the life

Dozens of Vietnamese and foreigners have joined in Theatre Dance Vietnam to learn dancing in the background of Jazz music in a Broadway style. The school was co-founded by An Hoàng Khánh Linh, who learned Theatre Jazz as well as Tap Dance, Ballet, and Street Dance at the Broadway Dance Centre in New York. Look at the art and the young people’s enthusiasm for it!

