Photo exhibition spotlights Fatherland Front's activities

HÀ NỘI — As many as 385 photos featuring standout activities of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) at all levels and their organisations for the 2019-2024 period were showcased at an exhibition that has opened in Hà Nội to welcome the 10th National Congress of the VFF.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and President of the Front's Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến attended and cut the ribbon to open the event on Wednesday.

The exhibition gave the public a deeper insight into the operation of the Front which has served as a bridge to connect people from all walks of life as well as link overseas Vietnamese with the Party and State. Additionally, it encourages the people to continue contributions to building and promoting the great national solidarity for a society of wealthy people, prosperous country, democracy, justice, and civilisation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice President of the committee Nguyễn Hữu Dũng highlighted the 94-year history of the Front during which it has made significant contributions to the great revolutionary cause of the Party and people and played an important role in consolidating and promoting the strength of the great national solidarity. — VNA/VNS