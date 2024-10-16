Theatrical shows praising the country win top prizes at national dance, music festival

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Three theatrical shows praising the country and patriotism have won the gold medals for best programmes at the 2024 National Dance and Music Festival held in Thủ Dầu Một City of Bình Dương Province.

The People’s Public Security Music Song and Dance Theatre was granted the top prize on Tuesday for its historical play Mệnh Lệnh Từ Trái Tim (Order from the Heart) written by Nguyễn Thanh Bình and directed by People’s Artist Hoàng Lâm Tùng.

The play highlights the strength of national solidarity, the leadership of the Party, and the contributions of locals and soldiers to the historical victory of Điện Biên Phủ on May 7, 1954.

The production premiered in May in Hà Nội to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory.

The Art Troupe of Hà Giang Province brought home the award for 12 music and dance performances with the theme of “Hà Giang – Miền Đá Gọi” (Hà Giang – Land of Stones).

The performances feature folk music and dances of ethnic minority groups living in the northernmost province to honour their rich culture and the extraordinary beauty of the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau Geopark.

The festival’s host, Bình Dương, earned the prize for 12 performances performed by the Bình Dương Culture and Art Centre.

The programme had the theme of Tiếng Gọi Mạch Nguồn (The Origin) and consisted of two parts. The first part, The Origin, depicts the history and establishment of Bình Dương, while the second part, Lifestyle, concentrates on the province during development and integration progress.

The show features a fusion of folk music with contemporary dance and martial arts.

The organisers, the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Bình Dương Province People’s Committee, also granted gold medals to best director, best choreographers, best actors and actresses, and many others.

Deputy Minister Tạ Quang Đông praised the festival for promoting Vietnamese performing arts and quality plays conveying the country’s historical and cultural values.

He also encouraged art troupes to prepare for the next festival.

The 2024 National Dance and Music Festival held from September 29 to October 15 attracted more than 1,500 musicians, singers and dancers from 24 professional art troupes across Việt Nam.

The performers presented around 200 performances featuring different performing arts such as folk or contemporary music and dance, classical music, ballet, musicals, and traditional theatrical dramas. — VNS