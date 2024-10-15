Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) - Detian (China) Waterfall site officially opened

CAO BẰNG — The Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls site was officially opened on Tuesday after more than a year of being trialled as the first cross-border tourist site between Việt Nam and China.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the area between the two checkpoints on either side of the falls.

The event was co-organised by the Cao Bằng Province People's Committee in Việt Nam and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China.

Tourist pick-up and drop-off activities are coordinated smoothly by travel agencies on both sides, with numbers strictly limited and all trips complying with the two sides’ immigration laws.

Visitors can enjoy a smooth trip to the falls, with immigration control forces lined up to create favourable conditions for travel from both sides.

According to the Bản Giốc Waterfall Tourist Area Management Board, from September 15 last year until August this year, a total of 939 tourist delegations with 11,934 went to the falls.

There were 570 groups from China crossing into Việt Nam with 6,987 people and 369 groups of tourists coming from Việt Nam to China with 4,947 people.

The Cao Bằng Provincial People's Committee said that the Bản Giốc-Detian Waterfall tourism cooperation model was a new and unprecedented model, the first cross-border tourist landscape area between the two countries.

It is a key component of the 'Belt and Road' cooperation initiative, marking an important milestone affirming the friendly cooperation relationship development between Việt Nam and China.

The Bản Giốc-Detian Waterfall Scenic Zone will operate from 9am (Beijing time) or 8am (Hà Nội time) until 3pm and 2pm, respectively.

Tourist management will limit group size to just 20 in any one visiting group. Those crossing the border on a visit will not be allowed to stay on illegally. — VNS