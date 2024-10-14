Hạ Long Bay extends sightseeing hours to 8pm from October 20

HẠ LONG — Starting from October 20, visitors to Hạ Long Bay will be able to extend their sightseeing hours, allowing them to experience the best sunset in Asia at this UNESCO World Heritage site, according to an announcement from the Hạ Long Bay Management Board.

Vũ Kiên Cường, the head of the management board, said that as of October 20, day-trip boats will have extended operating hours.

During the summer season (April 1 to October 31), boats can depart as early as 5:00am and return by 8:00pm, compared to the current schedule of departing at 6:00am and returning by 7:00pm.

In the winter season (from November 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025), day-trip boats will depart from 5:30am and return by 7:00pm, instead of the current schedule of departing at 6:30am and returning by 6:30pm.

For overnight boats on Hạ Long Bay and Bái Tử Long Bay, they must anchor at their designated resting areas by 6:30pm in the winter and by 7:00pm in the summer.

Water sports activities on Hạ Long Bay will begin at 5:30am and conclude by 6:30pm. These time extensions, however, do not apply to boats that are not carrying passengers.

This change in the operating hours allows visitors to enjoy a longer stay on Hạ Long Bay in the afternoon, providing them with the opportunity to witness the stunning sunset over the bay during the crisp fall atmosphere. — VNS