Táo mèo harvest season in Sơn La

The climate and soil in the mountainous area of Bắc Yên District, the northern province of Sơn La, is ideal for growing táo mèo (docynia indica - also locally called sơn tra). Originally a wild tree, táo mèo has become one of the main crops contributing to poverty reduction for people in the province.

The tree often grows in places covered with clouds, high humidity, and low temperatures. Táo mèo blooms from mid-February lasting until early April. The most beautiful time for táo mèo to bloom is March, attracting a great number of tourists to admire this poetic natural scenery. Late August to October is the time for harvesting táo mèo.

The táo mèo tastes both sweet and sour, and is a valuable component of various medicines. It can also be used to make juice, wine and jam.

In recent years, Bắc Yên district authorities have taken multiple measures to expand the táo mèo areas and improve the quality of the fruit through crossbreeding the trees.

The táo mèo growing communes in the district are Tà Xùa, Làng Chếu, Xím Vàng, Hang Chú and Háng Đồng. They are located in areas of higher altitude, and can only be accessed through a single path.

The district has nearly 2, 600ha of táo mèo of which more than 1,500ha has an estimated output of over 1,900 tonnes of fruit per year. Bắc Yên is also a prominent táo mèo winemaker.

The district has been encouraging local people to continue expanding their fruit tree gardens. Efforts from both local authorities and people are expected to make further contributions to reducing poverty in the remote mountainous locality. VNS