Photo exhibition evokes memories of Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – A photography exhibition showcasing unique perspectives of Hà Nội at the beginning of the đổi mới (renewal) period, offers visitors the chance to learn about the transformation of the city over several decades.

The exhibition, entitled Hà Nội Một Thời Để Nhớ (A Hanoi to Remember), shows a collection of 86 black and white photos taken by British photographer Andy Soloman and his Vietnamese friend Lê Bích, who both share a deep affection for Hà Nội.

Captured between 1992-2012, these unique photographs capture the lives of Hà Nội citizens as the city began to transform during the period of đổi mới. The beautiful images offer viewers a nostalgic and emotional look back at life in the capital and how it has developed and changed.

Andy Soloman explained the reason why only photos taken during this period were selected for the exhibition.

“I thought they were special, especially the early ones from 1992-93, because the city has changed so much since then. When I think about Hà Nội, I think about the people, the various jobs, life on the streets, the buildings and the landscape.

"The pictures kind of chose themselves because they all tell the stories about life in Hà Nội at that time which was hard for most locals. Now, exhibition visitors can compare and contrast life from 30 years ago with today,” the 62-year-old photographer said.

“It’s important for people to know the history of their city, their people and the population of Hà Nội."

He fell in love with Hà Nội and its people from the moment he first arrived the capital city in October 1992. He lived in the capital for seven years and then visited frequently in the intervening years. His cameras captured the city and its people on the cusp of far reaching change as the policy of economic renovation, or đổi mới, took root.

“Wherever I went, I was met with incredible kindness and hospitality and as I look back at my photos from that time, I see them as an important record of life in the city.

“I hope that Hà Nội residents who visit the exhibition will enjoy them as much as I do and that they will evoke strong memories and emotions,” he said.

The photographer also hopes to find some of the people in the photos as: “It would be wonderful to meet them, hear their stories and photograph them again.”

Lê Bích, a Hà Nội native and award-winning photographer, said that although Hà Nội has changed a lot, he doesn’t allow himself to forget its old beauty and the essence of the city.

“Over time, I have been creating a series of photographs that capture the beauty, essence and identity of Hà Nội. I hope they will be like a low note in Hà Nội’s song, like an afternoon sunbeam that brightens the ancient gates of temples faded by time, or a golden chrysanthemum in a lakeside garden in autumn so that we can love Hà Nội more and appreciate what we have today,” said Bích, whose photos focus on the arts, traditions and cultures of Việt Nam.

The idea for a joint exhibition of Soloman and Bích came at the right time because: “Our photographs really complement each other,” according to Soloman.

“When we were talking to the authorities, they suggested that we do it to coincide with the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội. And for me, that's perfect. This venue, this house, and this villa are the perfect setting, and the date is absolutely perfect. And I'm delighted to be part of the celebration,” he said.

Inaugurated on the 70th celebration of Hà Nội Liberation Day, the exhibition Hà Nội Một Thời Để Nhớ is open until October 31, free entry, from Tuesday to Sunday (closed on Monday), at the restored villa at 49 Trần Hưng Đạo Street.

Alongside the photography exhibition, there will be a seminar at 9.30am on Saturday, October 12, to meet the photographers and where invited experts and guests will discuss the images and the stories behind them. VNS